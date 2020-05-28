Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 28

Bellone: New program helps create safer outdoor dining

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has enacted an emergency measure to encourage restaurant owners to expand seating into the outdoors, where the threat of exposure to the coronavirus is less likely.

Bellone said the county health department would grant “automatic approval” for outdoor dining to eateries without a current permit for it, as long as local authorities approve.

The program is designed to help eating establishments bring dining to sidewalks or back areas not previously used.

He said the county “wants to make sure there is nothing preventing us from being able to move ahead and provide that service.”

Bellone said 101 more people tested positive for the virus as of May 26, bringing the total to 39,359. Another 12,956 tested positive on antibody tests measuring exposure.

Hospitalizations for the virus continue to do down but there are still 301 people in Suffolk hospital beds.

Twelve people were discharged and ten more people died from COVID-19. He said 1,871 people have now died from the virus. --NEWSDAY STAFF