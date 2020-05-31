Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 29-31

Cuomo: Number of New Yorkers dying from COVID-19 declining

The number of New Yorkers dying from COVID-19 continued to decline, to 56 on Saturday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

"Which is, in this absurd reality we live in, actually very, very good news,' Cuomo said of the decrease during his daily news briefing in Albany. He pointed out the number of COVID-19 deaths in April was about 800 a day.

"This reduction in the number of deaths is tremendous progress from where we were," he said. "We have gone through hell and back, but we are on the other side. It's a lesson for all of us."

Cuomo also noted that 60 days ago, about 3,400 people were being hospitalized because of the pandemic.

"Yesterday we had 191," Cuomo said. "Who made all that progress? ... It wasn't government. It was we the people." -- Lisa Colangelo