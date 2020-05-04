Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 4

Cleaning of subway stations starts Wednesday

Beginning Wednesday, all 472 New York City Transit subway stations will be closed between the hours of 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. so that cleaning crews can, on a daily basis, disinfect the fleet of MTA subway trains.

Subway chief Sarah Feinberg noted that, in addition to using their usual cleaning products, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority also will test "innovative solutions for this cleaning program," including ultraviolet light, antimicrobials and electrostatic disinfectants.

To serve the nearly 11,000 overnight subway riders that will be displaced by the closures, MTA chairman Patrick Foye said the agency is putting together adding 1,100 bus trips to its schedule and bolstering its bus fleet by 150%. For essential workers without easy access to bus routes, the MTA is also creating a "connector service" of cabs and for-hire vehicles that will be available to riders free of charge.

Long Island Rail Road trains, too, will undergo daily disinfecting under the enhanced cleaning plan, although the effort will not impact railroad service, officials said. LIRR riders are being affected by new cleaning protocols at Penn Station.

As of Sunday, Amtrak and New Jersey Transit are closing their concourses at Penn Station during overnight hours for deep cleaning. The closures mean that LIRR customers must use the 34th Street entrance between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. — ALFONSO CASTILLO