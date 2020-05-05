Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 5

Trump determined to reopen country despite risks

President Donald Trump acknowledged Tuesday evening that more Americans will likely die of the coronavirus as the states begin reopening "but the country needs to go back to work."

In an interview with ABC News in Arizona after he toured a factory that makes protective masks, the president said ordering the country shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the "biggest decision I ever had to make" but so is his call for the country to start up again.

When asked about comments on CNN from Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, in which the infectious disease expert wondered aloud how many deaths the country will accept to reopen, Trump told ABC News anchor David Muir that "it's possible there will be some [deaths] because you won't be locked in an apartment or house, but at the same time we will be practicing social distancing and washing hands, but we have to get our country back."

— NEWSDAY STAFF