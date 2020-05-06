Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 6

MTA: More than 700 used to clean subway system

MTA officials said Wednesday that the first night of their daily shutdown of the city’s subway system for deep cleaning went well, and also taught some important lessons that the agency would use going forward. More than 700 cleaners surged the underground transit system from 1 a.m. until 5 a.m. as part of the historic shutdown — among very few times in the subway’s 116-year history that it has not operated 24 hours day.

New York City Transit acting president Sarah Feinberg said most, if not all, of the subway’s fleet was disinfected, with some cars being hit more than once. Feinberg said, all things considered, the effort went “better than I ever had a right to expect.”

“In a different world, if we were going to execute on something like this, it would take, at least, months to plan, if not a year,” Feinberg said.

MTA officials convened Wednesday morning to discuss some lessons learned from the first night of the effort, including the need for additional cleaners at some locations, and the effectiveness of spray foggers over squeeze-bottles for dispensing cleaning solutions. “Every day, we will get a little bit better,” Feinberg said.

As part of the effort, police, MTA and social service workers removed more than 2,000 homeless people from the subway system overnight. Of those, 139 accepted offers for transportation to shelters or medical facilities, MTA officials said. – ALFONSO CASTILLO