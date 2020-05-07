Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 7
Newsday is providing all readers with access to this breaking news blog on important developments about the coronavirus and our community.
What's happening today:
- A new mom said to her baby, “Look at Daddy.” He was weeping, watching via an iPad after testing positive for COVID-19. See more stories from inside a maternity unit.
- Want to avoid gaining the "quarantine 15"? Huntington-based doctors recommend a 'diet' for town residents.
- Nurseries on Long Island offer delivery, curbside pickup to fill your garden.
- An LI brewery is kicking off a social distancing bike ride challenge.
- Long Island restaurants are offering Mother's Day deals to go.
Thursday afternoon updates
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime
Bellone: More than 200 more deaths not previously counted from COVID-19
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said 1,547 county residents have died from COVID-19, including 226 who were not counted before.
“That’s an absolutely staggering number,” said Bellone, who said the new number comes from the state and includes those who “likely” died from the virus.
In addition, in the last 24 hours, 25 more people died from the virus and are included in the overall deaths total.
Hospitalizations decreased again, with 54 fewer patients for a total of 719 in hospitals now.
He said 88 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, and hospitals are now at 73% capacity, with 70% capacity in intensive care beds.
The continuing decline in hospitalizations and the 70% hospital capacity are both CDC metrics to be met for possible reopening.
Bellone said 39,789 people have now tested positive in the county, including those who tested positive on antibody tests.
The county is also releasing a resource guide for businesses on how to safely reopen. It is posted on the county’s website.
-NEWSDAY STAFF
Watch Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone's press briefing:
FEMA ambulances, personnel end their stay in Nassau
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced the 21st straight day of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations Thursday during a sendoff of 30 personnel and 15 ambulances provided by FEMA to help the county meet the surge in cases.
Curran, speaking outside the county’s public safety building in Westbury, said 26 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to Nassau hospitals in the past day. “That is the lowest increase in a very, very long time,” she said.
She also announced 73 new coronavirus deaths, bringing the county’s total to 1,891.
Just before the FEMA ambulances and first responders pulled away, sirens wailing, Curran thanked them and said they had answered more than 1,700 calls in the county in the past month. She said they had provided “much-needed relief to our first responders who were on the front lines during the surge.”
There were 61 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county in the past day, for a total of 913. – NEWSDAY STAFF
Watch Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s press briefing:
Cuomo: 11% of LI health care workers tested positive for antibodies
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that 11% of Long Island health care workers tested for COVID-19 antibodies had a positive result – slightly lower than the rate for the Island’s general population.
Cuomo revealed the statistic while discussing antibody testing results of 25 downstate health care facilities – more than 27,000 workers – and expressed surprise that the rate of infection of those workers wasn’t higher, and in some cases was lower, than in the general population.
“That is amazingly good news,” he said, and highlights two points: Health care workers must have the personal protection equipment (PPE) they need, and it shows “how important the gloves and the masks and the sanitizers are and that they work.”
Of Long Islanders tested for antibodies in the general population, 11.4% were positive.
In New York City,12.2% of the health care workers tested positive for antibodies, compared to 19.9% in the general population.
Of health care workers tested in Westchester, 6.8% were positive, compared to 13.8% from the general population. – NEWSDAY STAFF
Cuomo extends moratorium on evictions
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday that the moratorium on evictions will be extended to Aug. 20.
Late fees for missed payments will also be banned, he said. And renters facing financial hardship due to the pandemic can use their security deposit as payment, then repay the security deposit over time.
Cuomo, speaking at his daily briefing, which Thursday was held at New York Medical College in Westchester County, said he did not want to see tenants evicted “through no fault of their own.” Later, he said, “We’re working on relief from the banks for the landlords also.”
Cuomo reported a daily new death toll of 231, one fewer than the day before. While the figure has remained flat for the past several days, it was the seventh straight day it was below 300 and a sharp drop from the peak of nearly 800 a month ago. – NEWSDAY STAFF
Watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo's press briefing:
Northwell says it’s down 25% week over week
Northwell Health on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its Long Island hospitals fell to 891, a drop of 25% from a week ago. Every hospital showed a decrease, Northwell said.
North Shore University in Manhasset had the most COVID-19 patients with 232, which is 28% less than a week ago.
Northwell said it also has seen a decrease at LIJ-Forest Hills, the Queens-based hospital that is in the heart of the pandemic. Forest Hills has 68 patients, down from 100 last Thursday.
The New Hyde Park-based health system said it has 1,289 COVID-19 patients in its health system, a 26% fall from last week.
Northwell has reported a decrease in COVID-19 patients for 17 straight days. Its COVID-19 patient count is down 62% from the peak on April 8. – DAVID REICH-HALE
NYC plans COVID-19 antibody survey
New York City will conduct a coronavirus antibody survey citywide via blood testing of the public — spanning 140,000 tests total — over the next few weeks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. Results will come back in 1 or 2 days, with appointments made by a hotline starting Friday. Tests will, initially, span five sites across the city.
The city will gather statistics on the extent of the spread and an individual will find out whether he has antibodies. The tests will be in addition to 140,000 planned in a survey of first responders and others on the front line of the pandemic response. -- MATTHEW CHAYES
A note to our community:
As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.SUBSCRIBE
Cancel anytime