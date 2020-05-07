Coronavirus on Long Island: Updates for May 7

Bellone: More than 200 more deaths not previously counted from COVID-19

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said 1,547 county residents have died from COVID-19, including 226 who were not counted before.

“That’s an absolutely staggering number,” said Bellone, who said the new number comes from the state and includes those who “likely” died from the virus.

In addition, in the last 24 hours, 25 more people died from the virus and are included in the overall deaths total.

Hospitalizations decreased again, with 54 fewer patients for a total of 719 in hospitals now.

He said 88 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, and hospitals are now at 73% capacity, with 70% capacity in intensive care beds.

The continuing decline in hospitalizations and the 70% hospital capacity are both CDC metrics to be met for possible reopening.

Bellone said 39,789 people have now tested positive in the county, including those who tested positive on antibody tests.

The county is also releasing a resource guide for businesses on how to safely reopen. It is posted on the county’s website.

-NEWSDAY STAFF