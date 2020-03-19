Cuomo tightens workplace limits; relief for homeowners

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates. This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Scott Eidler, Laura Figueroa Hernandez, Michael Gormley, Michael O'Keeffe, David Olson, David Reich-Hale, Yancey Roy and John Valenti. It was written by Olson.

New York is ordering 75% of workers to stay home, further increasing restrictions on most businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus, while offering a break to people falling behind on financial obligations because of related disruptions.

The measures came Thursday as the number tested in New York rose past 22,000 and the state continued to rank at the top for cases in the United States.

Statewide cases of COVID-19 infections rose to 4,152, with 1,769 new cases over Wednesday's total, according to state figures issued Thursday morning. Nassau County had 372, with 189 new positives, and Suffolk had 178, with 62 new positives, the state reported.

The number of cases in New York City, released separately, nearly doubled from Wednesday to Thursday, from 1,871 to 3,615, said mayoral spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein. State and local numbers sometimes differ based on when lab reports come in and when they're made public.

There are 1,030 cases in Brooklyn, 980 in Queens, 976 in Manhattan, 436 in the Bronx and 165 on Staten Island, the mayor's office said.

Separately, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced the county's third death from coronavirus, though she also said some who contracted the virus have recovered. She said a 76-year-old woman who resided in the Town of Hempstead had died.

As a result of the growing outbreak, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced at his daily briefing from Albany that he is increasing the density control measure and ordering businesses to keep no more than 25% of their staff at their workplaces, a significant reduction after mandating 50% cut in employees on Wednesday.

The governor's latest edict means that 75% of workers in New York are to be sent home. "Essential services" such as grocery stores, food production, pharmacies, health care providers, banks, warehousing "and other industries critical to the supply chain" are exempted.

Cuomo also announced what he called "a bold action, but a necessary action" to offer temporary relief to homeowners facing difficulty paying their mortgages and others falling behind on their bills because of the health crisis.

He said people struggling because they are not working or are only working part-time will be offered a 90-day relief period "waiving mortgage payments based on financial hardship" with no negative reporting to credit bureaus.

"That will be a real-life economic benefit.," he said. "It also will be stress reliever for many families.”

There also will be a grace period for loan modifications, no late-payment or online-payment fees and a postponement or suspension of foreclosures.

In addition, fees from state-chartered banks for ATMs, overdrafts, late payments and credit cards will be waived, the governor’s office said.

Also Thursday, the governor’s office said the Department of Financial Services will issue a directive to health insurers allowing inpatient hospital services and scheduled surgeries and admissions without insurer preapproval. The order, in effect for 90 days, is designed to speed up the admission and discharge process and free up hospital staff for COVID-19 cases, the governor's office said in a statement.

Insurers will pay for hospital inpatient and emergency services without a review for medical necessity, the directive will state. In addition, patients can be discharged from hospitals to rehabilitation centers and nursing homes without insurer preapproval.

The governor’s office said the state will “encourage self-funded plans to adopt these same provisions.”

Cuomo also urged people to go by facts and avoid panic-driven actions, but to prepare for the long haul on a virus that's become a pandemic since it was first identified in China.

"Nobody can tell you when this is going to end," Cuomo said.

He reiterated that he does not plan to issue any "shelter-in-place" or mandatory quarantine orders and said that rumors of that are unnecessarily scaring New Yorkers.

“Misinformation, emotion, fear, panic is truly more dangerous than the virus at this position in my opinion," he said.

Why are numbers going up?

Cuomo had said earlier Thursday that New York State had processed about 8,000 coronavirus tests overnight and he expects the number of COVID-19 positives to jump "astronomically" in coming days and weeks.

“Why are you seeing the numbers go up?" he asked during the daily briefing. "Because you are taking more tests. People see those numbers go up, they get nervous, they panic: 'Look at how many more people have the virus.' That's not how many more people have the virus. You’re just taking more tests so you’re finding more positives."

The governor reiterated the state’s need for more ventilators to help hospitalized people with COVID-19, which is a respiratory illness, breathe. The state sent people to China to shop for ventilators, but he said other states and countries also are looking for those machines, and the shortage in New York is dire. There are only 5,000 to 6,000, and the estimated need is for about 30,000.

He suggested that the federal government order companies to produce critical materials like ventilators, as well as masks and other equipment that health care workers need to protect themselves from the virus.

President Donald Trump, who Cuomo said he spoke with again Wednesday night, has deployed a 1,000-room hospital ship to New York Harbor, and the governor has discussed converting college dormitories and other sites to temporary medical facilities.

But, he said, “The beds do me very little good without the ventilator because almost all these COVID cases require the ventilator. And a bed is great, but if you don’t have the ventilator, the bed is virtually useless.”

Trump, speaking at the White House’s daily COVID-19 briefing, said Carnival Cruise Lines has offered-up ships "if we should need ships" to provide "lots of rooms." The president said New York and San Francisco would likely be locations for the ships to dock.

In a statement, Carnival said the ships would serve as temporary hospitals aimed at easing pressure on land-based hospitals. The "cruise ships are capable of being quickly provisioned to serve as hospitals with up to 1,000 hospital rooms that can treat patients suffering from less critical, non-COVID-19 conditions,” the statement said.

Suffolk County is preparing for the expected increase in demand for hospital beds by looking at gymnasiums, nursing homes, closed college campuses and other locations as potential sites, County Executive Steve Bellone said on Fox 5 New York Thursday.

Cuomo expressed frustration that many Americans are not abiding by “social distancing” and staying at least 6 feet away from each other.

He was especially disturbed by the images of crowded beaches at college spring break gatherings in Florida. Young people can contract the virus, “and young people can transfer and you can wind up infecting someone and possibly killing someone if you’re exposed to it,” he said, referring especially to the most vulnerable populations, including seniors and people with underlying health conditions.

His daughter, Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, who sat next to him at the briefing, is in her last year at college and had planned a spring break trip with friends, but canceled the vacation because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Luckily she made the right decision, and I’m proud of her for that,” Cuomo said.

In Nassau, Health Commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein echoed the governor, saying that “this is absolutely a lifesaving measure, right now, to stay alone on a nice day. It’s OK to take a walk, but it’s not OK for kids to be congregating and having playdates even outside. Take a walk with your family, walk through a park, walk on the boardwalk but please stay away from other people.”

At the White House briefing, Trump said he directed the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track trials of different drugs and therapies to treat the virus, adding that an anti-malaria drug was showing “really good promise.”

Trump, said he spoke “at length” with Cuomo last night about the drug — hydroxychloroquine — and said Cuomo “wants to be first in line” for New York to ramp up use of the drug.

“Based on the results, and other tests there’s tremendous progress,” Trump said of the drug.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, speaking at the briefing, cautioned that use of the drug was still in a clinical trial phase, and not yet authorized for prescription as a COVID-19 treatment.

State legislator tests positive

An assemblywoman from Suffolk County has become the third state legislator to test positive for COVID-19.

Assemb. Kimberly Jean-Pierre (D-Wheatley Heights) was at the State Capitol on Wednesday to vote on an emergency bill to deal with paid sick leave in the wake of novel coronavirus, “although she did not have any contact with other members or staff,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) announced Thursday morning.

She tested positive Wednesday after a family member became ill, he said.

“I have spoken to Kimberly and she has told me that she is back home in her district, self-quarantining and doing well,” Heastie said.

Jean-Pierre, first elected in 2014, represents a district covering the southwest-most corner of Suffolk County.

On Wednesday, most members of the Assembly and Senate were in Albany, either in the Capitol or at the Legislative Office Building across the street, Heastie said.

COVID-19-related protocols meant that only about 10 Assembly members at a time were brought in to vote, he said.

“Based on the protocols we put in place, we believe she did not come into close contact with anyone including her staff in Albany,” Heastie said. “I have ordered a deep cleaning of her offices in addition to the regular cleaning of the Assembly chamber and any other areas she may have visited in order to ensure the safety of everyone.”

Getting tested

In Nassau, the number of people tested for COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically.

At Long Island’s first state drive-thru testing site, Jones Beach State Park, 979 people showed up Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s total of 468, the state reported. There also is a site at Stony Brook University that opened Wednesday.

Nassau Health Commissioner Lawrence Eisenstein said that, despite the increased number of people whose respiratory samples are being taken, only limited groups of people can get tested.

“If somebody is a close contact, but is not sick, they’re not being offered testing right now,” he said. “It is for people who are close contacts but are sick.”

Tests at both sites are by appointment only, obtained by calling 888-364-3065.

In addition, the lab at Northwell Health is now capable of running about 1,000 COVID-19 tests daily, said Terry Lynam, a spokesman at the New Hyde Park-based health system.

Northwell is testing about 3,000 patients daily, but sends about two-thirds of those tests to other labs.

A Nassau County spokesman said two people in Nassau hospitalized with COVID-19 are in critical condition.

Curran said the county is to release a map, indicating the number of people who have contracted the virus, and where they live.

Police officer and inmate test positive

A Nassau County police officer and jail inmate are among those who have tested positive for the virus, authorities said Thursday.

Lt. Det. Richard LeBrun declined to identify the officer but said the cop was in self-isolation but not hospitalized. No Suffolk police officers have been diagnosed.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the department is working aggressively to keep officers, staff members and members of the public who interact with cops safe. The department has issued masks, goggles, gloves and other personal protective equipment to officers, Ryder said. Police buildings and vehicles have been repeatedly scrubbed.

Ryder asked residents who need police services to tell 911 operators if they are sick and to describe their symptoms. They are also asked to say if they have traveled recently to China, Italy or other countries severely impacted by the pandemic.

Nearly two dozen officers had contact with the COVID-19-positive inmate at Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow, according to Nassau Sheriff James Dzurenda.

Those 23 officers are in self-isolation and were told to return to work after seven days as long as they are asymptomatic and not showing any signs of the flu, he said.

Six inmates who had contact with the ill prisoner were also placed into isolation. Officials said they inmates are seven days into a 14-day quarantine.

“We are following CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and county DOH (Department of Health) guidance for any staff or inmates that had contact with this individual,” Dzurenda said in a statement. “There are no confirmed cases involving any staff.”

The inmate, who has not been identified, was diagnosed Sunday with COVID-19, according to jail officials. He was transported to Nassau University Medical Center.

No cases of the highly infectious disease have been reported in Suffolk County jails in Riverhead and Yaphank, a spokeswoman for Sheriff Errol Toulon said.

More than 1,000 are currently held in Long Island jails. Officials said they have spent recent weeks preparing for the pandemic by increasing medical screenings, scrubbing facilities and distributing hand sanitizer to prevent coronavirus from infecting staff and inmates.

Public health experts say correctional facilities are especially vulnerable because inmates share tiny cells with toilets, travel together to court in crowded buses and wait for appearances before a judge in cramped holding rooms. Soap and other hygienic products are not always available.

Beware of coronavirus scams

Curran and Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder warned residents of a growing number of coronavirus scam phone calls, asking residents to hand over credit card numbers, Medicare information, and other health insurance and personal information.

“Be vigilant,” Curran said. “There are many scams and rumors regarding the coronavirus. We’re concerned that people are anxious. We’re telling people to isolate. If our older folks are isolating, they’re alone. They're watching the news constantly, and they’re becoming very anxious and perhaps becoming more vulnerable.”

Curran said one retiree reported receiving a call from a scammer claiming to be from a coronavirus hotline, and a senior said someone pretending to work at her bank asked for her banking information because, the scammer said, the local branch was closing due to the virus.

“There's a bunch of lowlife people out there that sit and wait and prey in times of crisis,” Ryder said. “They're coming out in droves right now, and making these phone calls. Our seniors are more concerned about fighting and keeping away from catching the virus and now they’ve got to concern themselves about a scam that comes over the phone.”

Curran urged residents to call 911 to report a potential scam. She also announced the launch of a new testing app that will send official coronavirus related alerts to residents' phones. To receive the messages, text COVID19NC to 888777.

Check back for updates on this developing story.