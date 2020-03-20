TODAY'S PAPER
NewsHealthCoronavirus

De Blasio: Need for gloves, surgical masks is a matter of life or death

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio speaks Thursday on the coronavirus outbreak. Credit: Getty Images/Pool

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking Friday morning on MSNBC, warned that absent dwindling supplies like gloves and surgical masks, medical personnel won't be able to treat everyone who is infected with the coronavirus, and they could die unnecessarily. 

"If the president does not act within days" to activate the military and order factories under the law to make the supplies, de Blasio said, "thousands will die who didn't need to die."

New York City has 4,000 confirmed cases and 26 deaths, he said Friday.

The number tested in New York State soared past 22,000 Thursday and the state continued to rank at the top for cases in the United States: COVID-19 infections had risen to 4,152, with 1,769 new cases over Wednesday's total, according to state figures issued Thursday morning.

As of Thursday, Nassau County had 372 coronavirus cases, with 189 new positives, the state said. In Suffolk, which released its numbers later in the day, there were 239 cases, up from 152 on Wednesday, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story.

