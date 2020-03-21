Cuomo looks to increase hospital capacity as NY virus cases pass 10,000

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday he was looking to increase hospital capacity in New York State amid the coronavirus pandemic, including possible sites on Long Island, as the state scrambles to find protective masks for health care workers, the number of New Yorkers who tested positive passed the 10,000 mark, and three more Nassau residents died of COVID-19.

The three people who died were a man, 46, who lived in the Town of Hempstead; a woman, 86, of Hempstead, and a 72-year-old North Hempstead woman, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Saturday morning.

“We have to get mentally ready that these numbers are going to get bigger in the coming weeks," she said.

Seven people now have died of the disease in Nassau, and seven in Suffolk.

Nassau County had 1,234 cases, an increase of 480 from Friday morning, Cuomo said Saturday. Suffolk County had 662 cases, with 291 new cases.

Cuomo said he will review possible hospital sites Saturday. Potential locations include SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Old Westbury and the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Overall, the state had 10,356 cases, an increase of 3,254 from the previous day.

Those statistics do not include all the numbers from New York City, which Saturday reported 7,530 positive test results and 45 fatalities, with 1,160 people hospitalized, according to Freddi Goldstein, spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio.

New York has performed 45,437 coronavirus tests, Cuomo said, more than any other state, in an effort to find those who have the virus. "We are taking more tests in New York than anyplace else," he said. "The more tests you take, the more positives you find."

Cuomo also said the state was in the process of gathering ventilators from different health care sites across New York State, along with masks and hospital gowns, in an effort to meet the anticipated crush of coronavirus cases on the state's hospitals.

"The masks are the priority ... we have made progress," he said.

The governor said on Friday that there had been 35 virus-related deaths in New York State.

Also on Friday, Cuomo told individual New Yorkers to "remain indoors" in a series of measures he called the "ultimate step" to stop the outbreak.

All nonessential gatherings of any size for any reason are banned, and any concentration of people outside the home is limited to workers providing essential services, and they must practice “social distancing,” or stay at least 6 feet away from each other, he said.

With John Asbury and Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story.