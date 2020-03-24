Overwhelmed hospitals could run out of supplies, money soon, de Blasio says

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Hospitals overwhelmed with treating coronavirus patients could run out of supplies and money within a few days, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday morning.

"Our hospitals, in a matter of days or weeks, depending on the hospital, are gonna be stressed to the point that they cannot provide the kind of health care we're used to, unless we can get them a huge resupply of equipment, supplies, personnel," he told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" morning show. "And our hospitals, bluntly, are gonna start to go broke."

He said private and public hospitals need direct support from the federal government.

"This is true all over the country, if they can't pay the bills, health care will decline rapidly overall, not just about coronavirus," de Blasio said.

De Blasio said he estimates that the city would need 15,000 ventilators by the peak of the coronavirus crisis. On Monday, the Trump administration said that 400 would be arriving soon in the city.

The number of coronavirus cases in New York State soared past 20,000 on Monday, making it the epicenter in the United States. On Monday night, New York City's government said there were 13,119 confirmed cases, with 125 confirmed deaths.

Long Island, one of the hot spots, accounted for nearly 4,000 of the state's cases. As of Monday, Nassau County had 2,442 cases, and Suffolk County had 1,458.

Also as of Monday, there were 463 deaths nationwide — 157 in New York State as of Monday morning, according to state figures.

There were 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Long Island as of Monday: nine in Nassau, County Executive Laura Curran said. Suffolk's total was 13, said County Executive Steve Bellone, who was self-quarantined after a top aide was stricken with coronavirus.

Hospital services tighten

While hospitals continue to perform necessary procedures for life-threatening illnesses such as cancer, diabetes and strokes, they continued to pull back on other services.

Catholic Health Services on Tuesday said that it has suspended its St. Charles Hospital dental clinic for all nonemergency care for three weeks. The suspension went into effect on Monday.

The move was made to limit patient and staff exposure to COVID-19.

The clinic serves patients without dental insurance.

Patients with standard care appointments will be contacted to reschedule. Patients with emergency issues will be contacted the day prior to the appointment for health screening. Contact the clinic with any questions at 631-474-6332.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.