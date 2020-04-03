De Blasio calls for national enlistment of doctors, nurses

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday called for an “essential draft” of the nation’s medical personnel to treat the surging number of coronavirus cases — first for New York City and then across the country as the virus continues to spread — and said that the city has enough ventilators “just to get to Sunday-Monday.”

“They should be organizing a civilian enlistment of medical personnel. If you think about a doctor somewhere in the American heartland right now ... we need that doctor at the front where they could be saving lives. We’re gonna lose lives that could have been saved,” de Blasio said of the federal government, on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

The mayor didn’t detail how the enlistment would work.

Regarding ventilators, which keep critically ill patients alive who can’t breathe on their own, de Blasio said: “We don’t have enough yet for next week.” He estimated there could be 5,000 patients who need to be on ventilators next week.

De Blasio also renewed his call for a mobilization of the American military to help with the crisis, and said that without this mobilization, “you’re going to see people die who did not need to die, not just in New York, but in many parts of this country.”

“I think we have literally days … to mobilize the medical community of this nation,” he said.

Minutes later on CNN, he said, “This coming Sunday is D-Day."

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"I don’t know after Sunday if we’re going to have what we need,” he said.

The mayor said there’s a dwindling number of medical personnel — coronavirus is infecting some of them — as the overall infection count grows in the city; it was 49,707 as of Thursday. He did not say how many medical personnel are ill with the virus.

The medical system is “stretched to the limit,” he said, even as the need grows.

“We’re fighting a war against an invisible enemy,” he said.

New York City has been an epicenter of the outbreak. There, the influx of coronavirus patients into hospitals is so great that President Donald Trump has given permission for the state-owned Jacob Javits Center to accept some of them, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday. The makeshift hospital there was originally designated to take non-virus patients.

"How could we not be on a war footing?” de Blasio said Friday on MSNBC. “And yet we are fighting a war."

More than 92,000 people across the state have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, Cuomo said Thursday. Long Island accounted for more than 19,000 of them. This came on a day when the worldwide count of cases from the pandemic reached 1 million.

A total of 2,373 New Yorkers had died of the virus as of Thursday.

Nassau reported 19 new deaths, for a total of 95 in the county, on Thursday. Laura Curran, the county executive, said there were 10,587 positive cases of the virus.

Suffolk reported 15 new deaths, for a total of 84, on Thursday. There were 8,746 confirmed cases of the virus. And for the first time, the county had more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, County Executive Steve Bellone said Thursday.

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story.