State making progress in 'hot spots,' Cuomo says, but upstate a problem

New York State is making progress in COVID-19 "hot spots" and will downgrade restrictions in some of them, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday, but other potential red zones are popping up in areas upstate.

Far Rockaway will be removed as a designated "micro-cluster" since its positivity levels for the virus have dropped, while the size of the red zone and the yellow zone in Brooklyn will be reduced by 50%, he said.

Rockland County will be downgraded from red to orange, and Orange County will be downgraded from orange to yellow.

The levels on Long Island, he added, are "good news."

But Cuomo also said Port Chester in Westchester County will become a yellow zone, and that officials are likely to designate a number of areas upstate as "micro-clusters" because of their increasing levels of positive cases of COVID-19.

"Western New York is a problem," Cuomo said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

The red zones have the most restrictions, including shutting down schools and nonessential businesses, and limiting houses of worship to no more than 10 people. The other zones, orange and then yellow, form concentric circles around the red zones and have fewer restrictions.

The state will put out a map later Friday showing the new parameters of the zones, Cuomo said. Officials on Monday will announce the new designated hot spots upstate.

The micro-cluster in Kew Gardens remains unchanged.

Cuomo also said with the holiday season coming, he will increase law enforcement at airports to enforce new laws requiring travelers coming here to provide proof they had a test taken within the previous three days showing they are negative for the virus.

Cuomo said he would station National Guardsmen at the airports, and will ask Mayor Bill de Blasio to send more NYPD officers there as well.

"I want people to know we are serious," he said.

At Long Island MacArthur Airport, all passengers are checked, because foot traffic from all gates funnel through a single exit, said Shelley LaRose-Arken, the airport’s commissioner. State Department of Health employees had verified that passengers filled out forms, until Army National Guard soldiers took over that responsibility Oct. 19, she said.

Tens of thousands of passengers have arrived from out of state since screening began in early July, she said.

Airlines pass out the forms or provide a QR code that allows passengers to fill out forms online, presenting those verifying the forms with a green check mark upon exiting, she said.

LaRose-Arken said a state health department employee was at a LaGuardia gate when she arrived there in August, but others who arrived at gates at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport told her that not all gates had someone checking forms.

The state health department said that, as of Monday, 1.3 million traveler forms have been collected in person or online — drivers can complete them online — but did not respond to a question as to how many of the travelers had arrived by car, bus or train, and how many by air.

"Compliance with the travel advisory has been very good," the health department said in a statement.

Students to remain home after Thanksgiving

The governor said all SUNY students will be tested for the virus before they go home for the Thanksgiving break so they will know whether they are infected with COVID-19. He also said all SUNY students will remain home for the rest of the semester, attending class online.

He said it did not make sense to send the students home all over the state, and then bring them back for a couple of weeks or so — something that could spread the virus. Cuomo also said he is asking private colleges for their plans after Thanksgiving, and indicated that if they do not adopt a plan similar to SUNY’s, he may order it.

Cuomo noted that despite the apparent emergence of new hot spots, New York State as a whole continues to have among the lowest levels of COVID-19 infection in the nation.

And that comes as the number of cases throughout the United States and the world see surges "that are dramatic" as colder weather forces people inside more, he said. "That’s the new reality of COVID."

The positivity level in the hot spots throughout the state was 3.16% in testing completed Thursday. It was 1.8% statewide excluding the hot spots, and 1.9% including the hot spots, which are oversampled.

"Relative to the nation, we are doing extraordinarily well," he said.

Cuomo said that ironically downstate, which including New York City originally was the epicenter of the pandemic, is now doing better than upstate.

"It’s a total reversal," he said.

De Blasio worried about second wave

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that New York City is "now really threatened with a second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, as infections continue to rise among residents.

According to the latest figures, 702 residents tested positive for the coronavirus — "not good," de Blasio said — with a daily infection rate of 1.81% and seven-day average rate of 1.96%.

"That’s a problem — that says that we are now really threatened with a second wave in New York City if we don’t quickly get a handle on this. And that says that we really need to emphasize the mask-wearing, the social distancing, avoiding gatherings, and sadly, avoiding travel and large family gatherings for the holidays, because you just cannot allow a second wave here. It’s just so dangerous on so many levels," he said, speaking Friday morning during his weekly radio appearance on WNYC’s "Brian Lehrer Show."

The number of infections has been climbing for several days.

With David Olson and Matthew Chayes