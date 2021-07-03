COVID-19-related deaths in New York have decreased to the lowest number since September of last year, as the number of hospitalizations continued to trend downward, according to state figures Saturday.

The state suffered two coronavirus-related deaths Friday, both in Brooklyn, marking the lowest figure since last Sept. 20, the figures showed. New York's total for virus-related deaths was 42,976.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized decreased by nine from the prior day to 340, the figures said. The people in ICU decreased by four to 79, and those in the ICU with intubation dropped by four to 38, the figures showed.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo praised New Yorkers' vigilance in stamping out the virus, even as he urged those unvaccinated to take the shot.

"New Yorkers have achieved remarkable progress and thanks to the hard work of our essential workers, our health professionals, and everyone else who made sacrifices to help slow the spread of the virus, we continue to be on a good trajectory," Cuomo said.

Cuomo added, "Even so, we still cannot afford to get complacent with COVID. The best way to protect our hard-won progress is to build on it, which is why we need to get everyone vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to do so quickly at one of our sites where our health professionals are standing by to administer the vaccine to anyone free of charge."

Nassau County had 28 new cases Friday for a total of 184,084, and Suffolk had 41 new cases for a total of 201,530, the figured showed.

New York City had 259 new cases for a total of 940,843.

A total of 410 of the 79,184 tests reported in the state on Friday were positive, giving the state a positivity rate of 0.52%. The state's seven-day positive rate was 0.51%, the figures said.

On Long Island, the seven-day positivity average increased from 0.38% on Wednesday to 0.43% on Thursday to 0.46% on Friday, the state figures showed. The reason for this increase was not immediately clear.

Throughout the state, a total of 43,330 vaccinations were administered on Friday for a total of 21.28 million, the figures said.

A total of 72.4% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 65.6% of that age group have completed the vaccine series, the state said, citing figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 60.2% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, and 54.3% have completed the series, those figures said.

On Long Island, 3,276 people received their first dose Friday for a total of 1.5 million. Also, 3,202 people completed their vaccinations Friday for a total of 1.38 million, the state figures showed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

