Cases remain low as NYers enjoy holiday weekend

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the state remained low as New Yorkers took advantage of relaxed restrictions to enjoy the long July 4 weekend.

There were 368 new cases recorded on Sunday for a statewide positivity rate of .76%. Nassau County accounted for 31 of those new cases, and Suffolk County had 25, according to statistics provided by the state on Monday.

But experts have said to keep that momentum going, more people need to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state Health Department said 74.2% of people between the ages of 55 and 64 in New York are fully vaccinated, compared with 52.7% of people between the ages of 26 and 34 and 27.4% of youngsters between the ages of 12 and 15.

In a statement, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo urged New Yorkers who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get their shots.

"Remember that vaccination is the key to defeating this pandemic for good and moving our state forward, so make an appointment or walk into a site today if you haven't yet received the shot," he said.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday, including one in Suffolk County.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on "Meet The Press" that about 99% of people who died from COVID-19 over the last month were not vaccinated.