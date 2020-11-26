New York State is readying a "winter plan" to combat possible coronavirus resurgence after Thanksgiving, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, and he said there was no practical impact to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling against certain pandemic restrictions on religious services.

Cuomo’s winter plan would prioritize keeping schools open, particularly for kindergartners through eighth graders, and continue the "microcluster" and zoned approach, but add factors to the calculus, such as rates of hospitalization, how many hospital beds remain in a given area, and the extent to which elective surgery is available.

It could be weeks before the impact is known of Thanksgiving gatherings and travel.

"You want to see what Thanksgiving actually did, if it did it evenly across the state, if it caused a spike in some parts of the state. We can’t tell now if there’s more social interaction, proportionately, from Thanksgiving in certain parts of the state. Like, I can’t tell you if Buffalo is seeing proportionately more social activity because of Thanksgiving than New York City, than Long Island, and there is a lag on the infection rate," Cuomo said, speaking Thursday morning on a conference call with reporters.

Across New York State, based on 200,000 tests, the overall infection rate was 3.1%, and 3.3% on Long Island and 2.5% in New York City, Cuomo said. There were 3,056 people hospitalized, and 67 died Wednesday from coronavirus, he said. The highest rate in the state is in Western New York, at 5.4%.

"We know what’s going on, and the numbers tell the same story, because we’ve seen the movie in New York, we’ve seen the movie across the country. The positivity goes up, more people get sick, more people go into the hospital, more people go into the ICU, more people get intubated, and the death number goes up," Cuomo said. "Relative to the rest of the country, New York State is still doing phenomenally well."

In the forthcoming winter plan, Cuomo said, the state would enumerate a "safe positivity rate" to allow schools to stay open.

"All the data says the schools are safer than the surrounding community," he said. "We want to continue testing in the schools, but we need a sustainable testing rate in the schools. In other words, if we want to keep the schools open, it has to be a level of testing that the local school districts can provide for a prolonged period of time."

Cuomo downplayed the high court ruling — 5 to 4, issued Wednesday night — in the case Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, New York v. Andrew M. Cuomo, Governor of New York, that sided with religious challengers and barred the state from enforcing certain limits on attendance at churches, synagogues and other houses of worship.

He said the rules being challenged — imposed in parts of Brooklyn with particularly high infectious rates — had already ended.

"It’s irrelevant from any practical impact, because the zone that they were talking about has already been moot — it expired last week. So I think this was really just an opportunity for the court to express its philosophy and politics. It doesn’t have any practical effect," Cuomo said. "And in terms of religious gatherings, look, I’m a former altar boy. Catholic, Catholic grammar school, Catholic high school, Jesuits at college, so I fully respect religion, and if there’s a time in life when we need it, the time is now, but we want to make sure we keep people safe at the same time. And that’s the balance we’re trying to hit."

The state’s restrictions follow data showing that gathering places — such as houses of worship, theaters and concert venues — are vectors for so-called superspreader episodes.

