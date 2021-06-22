New confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Suffolk County have fallen to a level last seen in the early days of the pandemic, while Nassau's latest numbers show a similar decline, according to state data released Tuesday.

The number of new cases in Suffolk was 18 in test results Monday, the data showed. The previous low came in the earliest days of the pandemic — March 14, 2020 — when nine new cases were reported.

The state reported no COVID-19-related deaths Monday on Long Island.

In Nassau, new confirmed cases in test results were 22. Nassau set a record low since the initial days of the pandemic on Saturday, when 15 new cases were reported. On March 12, 2020, 14 new cases were reported in the county.

The 40 new cases for Long Island on Monday tied Saturday's mark for a record low since March 14, 2020.

The lows in new cases is "beyond terrific. It’s much better than any of us have expected, and it’s extremely reassuring," said Dr. Bruce Farber, chief of infectious diseases at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

"It speaks to the efficacy of the vaccine on top of which … it’s summer, people are outside. The warmer weather helps, humidity helps. So all of these things are helping," he said. "We should just be thrilled with these results."

There were eight deaths from COVID-19 statewide Monday, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office, and none in Nassau or Suffolk. The statewide daily positivity rate was 0.47%.

The low results came through 55,329 tests completed statewide Monday.

The seven-day statewide average of positive results in tests was 0.36%, while the figure was 0.40% on Long Island and 0.35% in New York City.

Amid the lows in new cases, New York State is entering a second week of vastly loosened restrictions on businesses and social activities, as ordered by Cuomo.

Most businesses, offices and social activities can operate normally now, though masks are still required on mass transit, in health centers and indoors in schools.

Cuomo warned that more New Yorkers need to get vaccinated if the state wants to wipe out the virus for good.

"As New York remains focused on rebuilding and revitalizing our economy for a post-pandemic world, ensuring we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible remains the key to defeating this virus once and for all," Cuomo said in a statement.

With Matt Clark

