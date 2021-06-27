Long Islanders head into a July 4 holiday week with an anticipated spike in travel and the hope that it marks a return to post-pandemic normalcy, as New York’s coronavirus cases remain low.

Long Island reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, and the region's positivity rate continued to hover at 0.36% since Thursday, data shows.

Hospitalization figures hit another record low Saturday of 330 patients, just a day after falling to the lowest levels seen since the pandemic began of 371 patients, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Cuomo attributed the low virus figures to rising COVID-19 vaccinations. More than 21 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, Cuomo said.

On Long Island, 65.4% of Nassau and 59% of Suffolk residents have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose

"If you haven't already, take advantage of ongoing incentive programs and get your shot today," Cuomo said in a statement. "Now is the time to do so and get back to living life the way it's intended to be lived — fully and together."

The declining coronavirus figures came as Long Islanders were expected to hold a semi-normal celebration of their first holiday since the pandemic first surged in New York in March 2020.

President Joe Biden outlined July 4 as his goal for a return to normalcy in March, when he expressed hope that 70% of adults would be vaccinated by the holiday and that people could safely gather for small cookouts.

Even though the U.S. won’t hit that vaccination target, the White House is expected to throw a July 4 party marking the nation’s Independence Day, including independence from the coronavirus.

Biden encouraged celebrations around the nation to mark the effective return to normalcy after 16 months of the pandemic.

On Long Island, those celebrations will include the return of July 4 fireworks to Jones Beach, Cuomo announced last week. About 100,000 people are expected to gather, down from the 200,000-capacity when the show was last held in 2019, officials said.

That return to fun also will mean heavy traffic this week, especially on Thursday and Friday, as "travel-starved" Americans are expected to take advantage of the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, the AAA warned. AAA projected this July 4 will be the second-highest travel day for the holiday on record.

But the virus continues to impact Long Islanders. There was one COVID-19 death reported on Long Island Saturday for a Suffolk resident, according to state health department data. There were three other deaths in the state as more than 600,000 people in the United States have died from the virus since 2020.

