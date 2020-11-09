The number of COVID-19 patients in the Northwell Health system has jumped from 117 to 191 in the last two weeks as infection levels of the virus grow on Long Island and around the state, hospital officials said Monday.

A week ago, Northwell had 135 COVID-19 patients in the 19 hospitals it owns and operates.

Catholic Health Services said Monday it is also seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients at the six hospitals it operates. Rockville Centre-based CHS said it was caring for 37 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, up from 28 the same period a week ago.

Northwell said Staten Island University Hospital had the most patients, at 36, followed by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, which had 33.

At the pandemic's height in early April, Northwell had nearly 3,500 COVID-19 patients.

Infection levels are rising throughout Long Island and the state. After hovering around 1% for weeks, the positivity levels for test results in the last three days were 1.9%, 2.5% and 2.6%, according to data released Sunday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Nassau County reported 264 new confirmed cases on Sunday, and Suffolk had 259. Those figures had dropped well below 100 for weeks before starting a steady rise recently.

The governor has said the state can expect to see an increase in infection levels as the fall weather pushes people inside more. New York still has among the lowest levels in the country.

Infection levels and COVID-19 cases are breaking records in many states across the country. The United States broke its single-day record with 130,000 new confirmed cases on Friday. The U.S. now has more than 10 million confirmed cases, more than any country in the world.

Pfizer said Monday that an early peek at the data on its coronavirus vaccine suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

With The Associated Press

Check back for updates on this developing story.