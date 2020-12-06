The number of people on Long Island testing positive for COVID-19 is now 5.38%, a marked increase from 3.64% one week ago, according to figures released by the state on Sunday.

Those statistics represent the 7-day rolling average of positive tests. The statewide daily positivity rate for New York is 4.71%, officials said.

There were 9,702 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported across New York on Saturday, including 1,119 in Suffolk County and 739 in Nassau County. That brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 705,827 cases.

Suffolk’s numbers were the second highest in the state, coming after 3,127 new cases in New York City.

Of the 56 COVID-related deaths reported on Saturday, five were in Suffolk County.

"COVID-19 is spreading, and it affects all New Yorkers, Upstate and downstate," Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday in a statement. "This is a war and we continue to adapt to the enemy by making decisions based on data and science — not opinion and fear."

Cuomo said the state is "closely monitoring" hospital capacity, but reiterated concerns from public health officials that households and private gatherings are the main source of COVID-19 transmissions.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined," he said.

