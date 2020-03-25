Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates. This story was reported by Mark Harrington, Bart Jones and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Jones.

More than 30,000 people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, as the state added more than 5,000 cases since Tuesday.

Long Island has 5,545 of those cases, as both Nassau and Suffolk added hundreds of confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight.

"We have ten times the problem that the next state has, which is New Jersey," said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, during a Wednesday morning news conference.

While emphasizing the urgency of providing needed equipment for hospitals and continuing efforts to limit the spread, Cuomo sounded an optimistic note, saying the state will overcome the challenge and lead the rest of the country in that effort.

The Diocese of Rockville Centre is stopping all funerals, weddings, baptisms and any other gatherings in churches because of the coronavirus epidemic, church officials said Wednesday.

The diocese is also suspending the distribution of palms for Palm Sunday on April 5, diocesan spokesman Sean Dolan said. Palms will be made available at a later date for those who mark the religious observance.

Some burial services may be offered if possible but only at grave sites and while maintaining “safe distance precautions,” Dolan said.

The diocese, home to 1.4 million Catholics on Long Island, had previously banned people from attending Masses, though priests can still celebrate them and have them broadcast or livestreamed. That remains in effect, Dolan said.

Pastors in the diocese are encouraged to keep their churches open for private prayer if possible. “Access to prayer in the churches, especially in the presence of the Most Blessed Sacrament, is so deeply needed at this time,” Dolan said in a statement.

Emergency sacraments are permitted, but while exercising the proper health precautions, he said. Wakes and funeral memorial Masses can be postponed and held at later dates.

“Confessions may not be advertised or scheduled. However, confession can be conducted when urgently needed and when requested on a case-by-case basis,” Dolan said, adding that safety precautions should be followed.

Some out and about

Meanwhile, as federal authorities warned Tuesday that the New York metropolitan area has become a hot spot for coronavirus, some people appeared to be ignoring directives to stay home.

In the Hamptons over the weekend and on Tuesday, hordes of people were jogging, dog walking and going to the beach.

Grocery stores were still short of supplies and popular walkways on Dune Road from Westhampton to Hampton Bays, normally barren this time of year, were busy with people.

Locals weren’t happy.

“They’re acting like this is a party,” said Montauk resident Bonnie Brady.

Long Beach officials have also warned people about packing that city’s boardwalk and beaches, which were crowded last weekend, and said they might shut them down.

Police and officials said people appeared more dispersed on Tuesday.

New York a virus hot spot

Cuomo said Tuesday that the quickly rising rate of infections means the state is "the canary in the coal mine" for the rest of the country.

"What happens in New York is going to wind up happening to California and Washington state," he said. "Deploy the resources here in New York for our apex" and later "deploy the ventilators to other parts of the country where they are needed."

Also Tuesday, federal officials said the infection rate was five or six times higher in the New York City area than the rest of the country for possible reasons ranging from a densely packed population to people touching subway poles.

New York’s cases had soared Tuesday to a total of more than 25,000. New York City had 15,597 cases and 192 deaths, according to a city update released Tuesday night. Long Island had almost 5,000 cases.

For the sixth day in a row Tuesday, Suffolk County reported virus-related deaths: four people ranging in ages from their 60s to 80s, bringing the county's death toll to 17.

Nassau County on Tuesday reported the death of an 85-year-old man from Oyster Bay, bringing its total to 10. Long Island had 27 coronavirus deaths.

'Remote care' for children

New Hyde Park-based PM Pediatrics has expanded its remote care program to all 13 states in which one of its locations are based, due to the nationwide threat of COVID-19.

Remote care, or telemedicine, is when a doctor or another medical professional interacts with patients via phone, tablet or other devices with a camera.

Remote visits can range from having a physician check a sore throat with a flashlight to routine follow-up visits.

Not all care can be delivered through remote visits, medical professionals have said.

The pediatric urgent care group said that since March 1, more than 10,000 parents have signed up to use their telemedicine program. PM Pediatrics said doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are treating about 175 telemedicine patients daily, with volume spiking this past weekend to an average of 280 per day. PM Pediatrics said the average wait time for an appointment is under four minutes.

“Many patients don’t need to come in, but do need to be evaluated,” said Dr. Jeffrey Schor, co-CEO of PM Pediatrics. “So for people who can or want to avoid coming into an office, it’s an effective option.”

Other Long Island-area pediatric groups also have pushed remote health care as an option during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Melville-based Allied Physicians Group, which has more than 30 offices in the metropolitan area, 23 of which are on Long Island, said patients can use their remote services by downloading the Anytime Pediatrics app.

Check back for updates on this developing story.