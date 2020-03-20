Cuomo orders barbershops, nail, hair salons to close

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has ordered all barbershops, hair salons, tattoo and piercing parlors, nail salons, hair removal services and all related personal care services closed to the public effective Saturday at 8 p.m. — all in order to maintain social distancing guidelines mandated by novel COVID-19 protocols.

The measure is in agreement with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf as part off a new uniform, multistate approach to combating the virus, Cuomo said in a statement Friday.

The announcement of these new closures follows an announcement Monday that called for the closure of movie theaters, gyms, casinos, on-premise service at restaurants and bars and also the closures of indoor portions of retail malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys — which were ordered closed by Thursday at 8 p.m.

"We know how the novel coronavirus spreads, and we are making data-driven decisions as the situation evolves to continue to reduce density and slow the spread of the virus," Cuomo said. "We remain in constant communication with our neighboring states to ensure we are establishing a set of uniform rules and regulations for the entire region."

Murphy had already ordered personal care businesses in New Jersey to close on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking Friday morning on MSNBC, warned that absent dwindling supplies like gloves and masks, medical personnel won't be able to treat everyone who is infected with the coronavirus, and they could die unnecessarily.

"If the president does not act within days" to activate the military and order factories under the law to make the supplies, de Blasio said, "thousands will die who didn't need to die."

New York City has 4,000 confirmed cases and 26 deaths, he said Friday.

Twenty NYPD officers of all ranks have been confirmed as testing positive for the virus, a department spokesman said late Thursday. The total includes uniformed officers with the rank of chief, cops, and school safety agents, the spokesman said. They have been ordered to stay home and seek treatment.

The number tested in New York State soared past 22,000 Thursday and the state continued to rank at the top for cases in the United States: COVID-19 infections had risen to 4,152, with 1,769 new cases over Wednesday's total, according to state figures issued Thursday morning.

As of Thursday, Nassau County had 372 coronavirus cases, with 189 new positives, the state said. In Suffolk, which released its numbers later in the day, there were 239 cases, up from 152 on Wednesday, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

With Matthew Chayes, Anthony M. DeStefano

Check back for updates on this developing story.