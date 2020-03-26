Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

A nurse at Mount Sinai Health System in Manhattan, who had been treating COVID-19 patients, has died, the health system said.

Mount Sinai did not disclose the nurse's name.

In a statement published overnight, the health system wrote "we are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff. The safety of our staff and patients has never been of greater importance and we are taking every precaution possible to protect everyone."

Mount Sinai added that the virus has devastated hundreds of families in New York. "Today, we lost another hero — a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver."

Mount Sinai did not say in its statement if the nurse had coronavirus.

As of 6 p.m. Wednesday, New York City had reported 20,011 cases of coronavirus.

New York City said Wednesday it had 280 coronavirus-related deaths.

Nassau County on Wednesday reported seven new deaths linked to the virus, for a total of 17. One of the latest victims was a resident of the A. Holly Patterson Extended Care, a publicly run nursing facility in Uniondale. Ten patients in the county were in critical condition.

Suffolk County reported on Wednesday three more deaths for a total of 20, the seventh successive day in which the county announced it had lost people to the virus.