NewsHealthCoronavirus

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says today is his last day of quarantine

Flanked by Health Commissioner Gregson Pigottof, left, and

Flanked by Health Commissioner Gregson Pigottof, left, and Chief of Police Cameron Stuart, right, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that he placed Suffolk County in a state of emergency on March 12. Credit: Newsday/John Paraskevas

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Friday he’s done with quarantine, which began March 15 after deputy county executive Peter Scully tested positive for the coronavirus, and is headed back to work.

Bellone has been working in a 10x12 room in his West Babylon home the past two weeks, after county health officials confirmed Scully had tested positive for COVID-19 and been put into quarantine. But, speaking Friday morning on WBAB 102.3 FM, Bellone said: "This is my last day of quarantine . . . I am going back to the office . . . I’m going to be keeping my distance from everybody, we are going to be following the guidelines."

Bellone said that the county is expecting a surge in new cases of COVID-19 — a wave he predicted is likely 14 to 21 days away. He said he and his staff, including county health officials, are working hard to ensure “that wave doesn’t topple over the health system.”

Bellone said later on WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM with Boomer Esiason and Gregg (Gio) Giannotti that he has not been tested for the virus.

Bellone said he experienced only mild symptoms — a runny nose and some headaches.

“If I’m getting around the rules that sends the wrong message,” he said.

New York State has become a global coronavirus hot spot. If it was a country, it would have the sixth-largest total in the world, ahead of countries including Iran, France and South Korea.

New York City remains the center of the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, with 23,112 cases as of Thursday. Nassau and Suffolk had a combined total of 6,649 cases by Thursday.

Four new deaths were reported on Long Island on Thursday, for a total of 41.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that the number of deaths in New York jumped to 385.

With John Valenti and Joan Gralla

By Newsday Staff

