NewsHealthCoronavirus

De Blasio: 20,000 hospital beds in NYC could be for ICU coronavirus patients

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday. Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By Newsday Staff
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

About 20,000 hospital beds in New York City — every single one before extras started to be added — could be needed soon to care for critically ill coronavirus patients, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday morning. 

Speaking on NBC’s “Today” show, de Blasio said the worst peak of infections is expected in May — and that the 20,000 beds will be needed for ICU care. 

“We have about 20,000 hospital beds in all of New York City. That’s where we were, say, at the beginning of this month, normal times,” de Blasio said. “We project the potential that all of them, all of those beds, all 20,000, will have to be turned into intensive care beds to focus on COVID-19 patients who are really, really sick.”

Hospital beds have been added in the city to supplement the normal stock. For example, the federal government sent a 1,000-bed Navy ship that arrived Monday, and a hospital with more than 1,000 beds has been added at the Javits Center. Makeshift hospitals are also being constructed in Central Park. 

New York passed a grim milestone of coronavirus deaths Monday, reaching 1,218 lost to the pandemic in what Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called an already "staggering" toll that is only going to grow.

On Long Island, the death toll reached 92.

New York's confirmed coronavirus cases hit 66,497, Cuomo said Monday. If New York State was a country, it would have the fifth-highest total in the world, behind only Italy, Spain, China and the United States itself as a whole.

On Long Island, cases jumped to more than 13,000. That included 899 new ones in Nassau County, one of the largest one-day jumps in any county in the state outside of New York City, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Monday.

Suffolk County reported 768 new cases Monday.

As of Monday night, New York City had 38,087 confirmed coronavirus cases and 914 deaths, city officials said.

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates to this developing story.

By Newsday Staff

