Long Island has become “the epicenter” of the coronavirus crisis in the country, with Suffolk seeing more than 1,000 new confirmed cases every day and surpassing 200 dead so far, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said in a Fox News appearance Tuesday morning.

“I’ve said we are seven to 14 days behind what’s happening in New York City, but we can really see it in the numbers every day,” Bellone said on the program America’s Newsroom.

Bellone said the crisis has caused him to discuss things he never thought he would have to, such as morgue capacity and “do we have enough body bags.”

“We can see the death tolls, they are horrific. But we can’t see the emotional toll” for those who have lost loved ones, Bellone said. “That toll we won’t fully understand until after this is long done.”

Bellone again thanked the White House for sending 200,000 N95 masks. He noted the county needs more gowns for health care workers.

“That’s the shield protecting them from the virus,” Bellone said. “This is really important. We want to win the fight.”

Bellone also appeared briefly on CNN earlier Tuesday morning, but that appearance was shortened by technical difficulties at the network.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, said Tuesday morning that the number of people coming to New York City hospitals “has improved a bit in recent days."

He urged New Yorkers to continue to maintain social distancing procedures — staying at least six feet from people they don’t live with — and other measures.

“In the last couple of days something is starting to change. We don’t know if it will be sustained but it is meaningful now,” de Blasio said, adding: “Thank God for that.”

He did not give specifics of the decline.

The mayor said that there have been devastating economic consequences of the shelter-in-place rules and the shut down of much of the city’s business. He said the city distributed 2.6 million meals in the last three weeks.

Regarding ventilator needs at city hospitals.: “For the first time yesterday, they were pretty much breaking even,” not needing more than the day before as in recent times.

About 830 people across the city hospitals, which have 20 percent of the municipal-run hospital system, are intubated

Coronavirus cases continued to increase statewide, even as the tracking of hospitalizations, intubations and deaths "suggests a possible flattening of the curve" of infections, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

But Cuomo on Monday warned against complacency and said he is extending a statewide shutdown of schools and nonessential businesses two more weeks, until April 29.

The number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus has leapt in Nassau and Suffolk counties after officials changed how they are counting fatalities.

The counties switched from using their own fatality totals to state tallies released publicly for the first time on Sunday.

At least 580 people have died on Long Island as a result of the virus, officials said Monday.

Suffolk County reported 199 deaths on Monday. Nassau County, which had reported 162 deaths on Sunday, more than doubled its total to 381 deaths Monday.

As of Monday, more than 130,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in New York. The number of deaths statewide had increased to 4,758.

Also as of Monday, Long Island surpassed 29,000 confirmed infections, with 15,616 in Nassau and 13,487 in Suffolk. Nassau added 1,218 positive tests since Sunday. Suffolk added 1,082 new positive test results since Sunday.

With Rachelle Blidner and Matthew Chayes

