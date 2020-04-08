Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking on CNN Wednesday morning, cautioned against the temptation to relax social-distancing measures because of early “positive” signs that fewer patients than expected need ventilators.

“We cannot let our guard down. Do not let the pedal off the gas," he said on CNN's "New Day" program. He added: “We want to defeat this thing once and for all. It’s not going to be overnight.”

“Double down, double down,” he said.

In an interview with Fox 5 New York, de Blasio said the city had forecast that, at this point in the week, an additional 300 more people would need ventilators. That number is closer to 100 more and, he said, "That may even be going down.”

De Blasio said the death toll from coronavirus in New York City has surpassed that of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The death toll then was 2,753 in the city and 2,977 overall.

“It’s surpassing 9/11,” he said.

State figures showed that New York City's death toll from coronavirus rose past 4,000 on Tuesday.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

De Blasio said the city is seeing a decline in "the number of people going into the hospital."

De Blasio also said blacks and Hispanics are being infected by coronavirus at higher rates than other races.

A Newsday analysis of county and state data found that on Long Island, Hispanic population centers are suffering some of the highest rates of coronavirus cases on the Island.

Six heavily Hispanic communities in Suffolk and five in Nassau are among the Island’s hardest hit based on the prevalence of infections, the speed at which the number of cases has risen or their gross numbers of cases.

“It amplifies the horrible health disparities that already exist,” de Blasio said on CNN. “And it does very clearly cut by income and by race.”

New York State on Tuesday reported its highest number of deaths in a single day from coronavirus, even as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said there are signs the outbreak is plateauing and spoke tentatively about looking at steps to restart the economy, and life in general.

The additional 731 deaths — a jump from the previous day's increase of 599 — came after the daily toll had stabilized for several days, adding up to a statewide toll of 5,489 lives lost to COVID-19.

But Cuomo also said the numbers of hospitalizations, ICU admissions and intubations have been dropping or stabilizing, hopeful signs for a state desperate for some good news.

The city has also suffered financially, with de Blasio saying Tuesday that New York City's government, buffeted by lower tax revenues and higher costs from the outbreak, would cut its budget by $1.3 billion during the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years.

Late Tuesday night in an interview on NBC about the pandemic, de Blasio warned of “another onslaught” of the coronavirus like in Asia, where the first wave was under control before new cases emerged.

“We know that we have to be ready for the possibility of resurgence,” de Blasio said.

On Long Island, which both Cuomo and President Donald Trump have called a hot spot, the numbers pointed to a persistent and lethal virus. For nearly a week in Suffolk, and longer in Nassau, each county has logged close to or more than 1,000 new cases every day.

They did so again Tuesday, pushing Long Island's total of confirmed coronavirus cases to more than 31,000.

Nassau had 994 new positives on Tuesday, for 16,610 total cases, state figures show. Of 620 people who have died in Nassau as of Monday, 500 were county residents.

Suffolk had 1,030 new positives, for a total of 14,517 cases, according to state figures. Of 266 people who died in Suffolk as of Monday, 263 were county residents.

With Matthew Chayes