The coronavirus death toll among workers at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reached 50, according to the MTA, which is the parent agency of the Long Island Rail Road.

“That’s tragic, and we mourn every one of those,” MTA Chairman Patrick Foye told WCBS 880 radio Friday morning.

Nearly 1,900 out of the MTA’s 72,000 workers have tested positive for the virus, according to Foye. But the MTA’s statistics also show some signs of flattening the curve. The number of employees under quarantine because of potential exposure to the virus is at around 5,200, down from a high of 6,000.

And some 1,800 employees who were sidelined have since returned to work, including 435 in the last 36 hours, Foye said. Some of those have been checked by the MTA’s “Temperature Brigade,” a team of medically trained employees and contract workers checking 2,000 employees a day for fevers.

Ridership throughout the MTA also “continues to decline precipitously and stay at depressed levels,” according to Foye, who noted the LIRR is carrying just 3% percent of the riders it did during the same period last year. The ridership drop at the LIRR is higher than at any other MTA agency, including New York City subways and buses and at the Metro-North Railroad.

New wave 'probably inevitable'

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking Friday morning on ABC's "Good Morning America" and MSNBC, said the number of new cases appears to have leveled off. But the bad news, he said, is the death toll continues to rise — and a second wave of new cases and fatalities is probably inevitable.

"This is a horrendous situation," Cuomo said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," adding that he thought the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks were going to be the tragedy of this lifetime but that this pandemic instead has proved to be. But, Cuomo said: "None of this is preordained. I will tell you what the infection rate is going to be in two days if you tell me what we do today."

The governor said that while previous generations have gone through similar, even worse, times, citing World War II and the Vietnam and Korean wars, he said, "I don't think we ever get back to normal" after this pandemic.

"I think this is one of the new normals," he said.

The latest numbers on the New York State Department of Health website report that 391,549 people have been tested for coronavirus statewide, with 159,937 testing positive and 7,067 deaths reported.

Numbers provided Thursday showed that 799 people died from the virus since Wednesday, up from 779 and 731 in the previous two days. New York now has lost more than 7,000 people to COVID-19, more than double what it lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Long Island accounted for 995 of the deaths and 37,553 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

But rates of hospitalization, intubations and ICU admissions stayed steady or dropped, Cuomo said Thursday, an indication the virus may be hitting a peak — and hopefully the state soon will start to come down “the other side of the mountain,” as the governor puts it.

Statewide, about 200 people were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, a decline from the more than 500 admitted Tuesday. Admissions to intensive care units fell, and intubations of patients decreased as well from Tuesday to Wednesday.

According to the state health department, 34 percent of all fatalities are of Hispanics, with 28 percent African-American, 27 percent Caucasian and 7 percent Asian.

Cuomo said Friday that New Yorkers shouldn't be shocked that minority communities have been hardest hit, citing health care issues, lack of funding, and the inabilities of the poor to escape to a second home or work at home due to job considerations.

"Are we shocked that rates are higher in the African-American community, in the Latino community?" Cuomo asked in response to a question by "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan. "We shouldn't be, if we're honest. We know that the poorest communities pay the highest price in these kinds of situation."

Which, the governor said, is why one of the most-important results that can come out of the pandemic is to address the considerations that factor into the equation.

"Let's fix it," he said.

As for the inevitability of a second wave of the virus in the not-so-near future, Cuomo said the key to heading off that wave and minimizing its impact will be the advent of rapid testing, the ability to process people who test positive and get them isolated faster, to better address treatment options and maintain social distancing procedures that flatten the curve. He said the key to getting the economy back up and running will depend on how well the government responds and what measures are in place moving forward.

Cuomo also used his appearance on MSNBC to criticize Republicans as playing politics with any emergency funding packages, accusing them of favoring red states over blue states.

"The Senate almost treats this as a pork barrel bill . . . This was not supposed to be a grab-bag of politics, where you help your own state," Cuomo said, adding he believes New York has been shortchanged in funding.

"This is no place to play politics," he said.

Plasma sought

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research announced Friday that it is looking for plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 for a clinical trial.

Researchers are hoping the use of convalescent plasma, which contains antibodies, can help stop infection in people who are battling the virus.

Volunteers must have previously tested positive for COVID-19 but currently be free of symptoms. They are urged to use the portal Northwell.edu/CombatCOVID to sign up.

Feinstein, which handles research for the Northwell Health system, said it has joined a national network created by the Mayo Clinic.

The clinical trial, expected to start in the coming days, will include injecting the plasma into select COVID-19 patients hospitalized at North Shore University Medical Center and Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and may expand to other facilities.

“Plasma therapy dates back to the 1890s and has had a historical impact on outbreaks of diseases like measles, mumps and influenza,” Dr. Craig Devoe, associate professor at the Feinstein Institutes and lead investigator of the clinical trial, said in a statement. “In this trial, we hope to garner the help from thousands of people who recovered from COVID-19 to see if their blood can play a useful role in combating this deadly virus, and we urge those able to donate, to please do so.”

