New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday extended the closure of public schools through the remainder of the school year.

"The New York City public schools will remain closed," he said of the 1.1 million-student system, adding: "There is nothing easy about this decision. ... It clearly will help us save lives."

De Blasio said he spoke Friday night to the federal government’s top infectious disease doctor in charge of combatting the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci. De Blasio said Fauci agreed with the decision.

In March, when he initially announced the closure of schools, de Blasio said the city would make its first attempt to reopen them on April 20, but he had cautioned that it was possible schools wouldn't reopen for the rest of the year.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that all schools in the state, including in Nassau and Suffolk, would remain closed through April 29.

On Friday, Cuomo declared that New York State is flattening the curve of severely ill coronavirus patients and beating dire projections of hospital bed shortages, even as he announced a one-day death toll of 777.

The virus has killed 7,844 people in New York, Cuomo reported Friday, capping a week that U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams had warned would be this generation's Pearl Harbor and 9/11 moment. On Friday, Long Island's death toll passed 1,000.

But Cuomo also said that, for the first time since the crisis started more than a month ago, the number of intensive care unit admissions for the COVID-19 virus dipped into negative territory, meaning more patients were released than entered ICU.

Coronavirus hospitalizations dropped in the last week from about 1,400 to 290, according to figures provided Friday.

With that news in hand, Cuomo on Friday spoke in the most detail yet about reopening the economy and society in general, though he cautioned that people must continue practicing social distancing. Otherwise, the state could see another wave of cases, which is what happened across the country in the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

New York City added 5,356 new positives of COVID-19 for a total of 94,409 confirmed cases, state officials reported Friday. The city's death toll rose to 5,820, a jump of 540 from Wednesday to Thursday.

On Long Island, another 90 Nassau County residents died from the virus, for a total of 723. Its number of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by 1,372 to a total of 21,512, state figures released Friday showed.

Suffolk added 1,279 new cases Thursday for a total of 18,692, and 52 new deaths for a total of 414. Long Island's total death toll was 1,137 as of Friday.

