Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday morning continued to push back against President Donald Trump's assertion that the decision to reopen the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic was solely the president's to make.

"I don't know what the president is talking about, frankly. We have a Constitution . . . We don't have a king, we have a president," Cuomo said on NBC's "Today" show.

Also on "Today," and minutes later on CNN, Cuomo stressed that though the curve of new COVID-19 cases is flattening, the crisis is far from over.

"It is not over. We have shown we can stop the spread of the virus . . . . We've done that with our behavior," Cuomo said on "Today."

Cuomo briefly appeared on four national TV networks — NBC, CNN, CBS and MSNBC — within about an hour Tuesday morning and sounded a common theme on all of them: a deliberate, phased-in reopening of the economy, while sounding off against Trump's stance of total authority when it comes to doing so.

Asked on CBS about Trump's take, Cuomo said that position is "a total reversal" of his initial position, when the president said he'd leave all the economic and physical closures to the states, and that it was the states that were responsible for obtaining their own medical supplies in the COVID-19 fight. "Now, it's a total 180" on reopening, Cuomo said.

"I understand this is a hyperpartisan environment and the president is running for re-election. I don't care," Cuomo said. "I'm going to work with the federal [government], whoever it is, hand-in-hand, because that's in the best interests of the people of my state and nobody can do it alone because it's never been done before."

On CNN, he forecast a phased reopening of the economy. "There is no light switch ... it’s going to be a phased process.”

On CBS, he defended his decision to close the economy when he did in March. Asked if he wished, in retrospect, that he had closed things down sooner, he said “Monday morning quarterbacking is a little premature especially when the game is being played,” and that no state moved faster to act than New York.

On Monday, Cuomo and the governors of six other East Coast states announced they had formed a regional coalition to coordinate when to ease work restrictions to reopen the economy, resisting Trump’s claim that the decision was his to make.

Along with New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware said they are forming the work group, which will consist of health and economic advisers from each state. Later in the day, Massachusetts said it was joining.

Hours later Monday, a similar West Coast coalition emerged, joining California, Oregon and Washington.

But tension between Cuomo and Trump escalated Monday when Trump claimed his authority was total. “When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total,” Trump said at a briefing.

The coronavirus death toll in New York surpassed 10,000 on Monday, with 671 people perishing on Easter Sunday, even as Cuomo declared Monday that “the worst is over” with the spread in the state.

Cuomo said Monday that ICU admissions and intubations of COVID-19 patients had both moved into negative territory. Overall hospitalizations remained stable — indicating the state has reached a high point and will hopefully start seeing declines.

Suffolk and Nassau counties were showing encouraging signs, too, with state figures issued Monday tallying new positives of coronavirus around 800 each after at least a week of totals of more than 1,000 every day. Nassau had hit a high of about 1,900 new positives last week.

In Suffolk, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 19, and the number in ICU beds dropped by 48, County Executive Steve Bellone said Monday. Intubations also fell.

Cuomo on Monday cautioned, however, that New Yorkers should continue to observe social distancing and stay home to prevent further spread.

Sunday's death toll represented the first time in a week the daily toll fell below 700 statewide.

Nassau reported 64 new deaths on Monday, for a total of 910. Suffolk had 50 new deaths, for a total of 568.

While Cuomo had said he wants to reopen the state as much as anyone, he's seeking to manage "a delicate balance" to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

"So, yes, open the valve, slowly, advised by experts, keep your eye on the meter," he said Monday. "The meter is the infection rate … and if you see that infection rate ticking up … then you know you’ve opened the valve too fast."

The return to usual activities will have to be deliberate and gradual, and guided by data, he said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, said Monday that the city is at least “weeks and weeks” from relaxing restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

With John Valenti

