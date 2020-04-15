Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York City's government needs between $5 billion to $10 billion in federal stimulus money to sustain basic services like police, fire and trash pickup, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday morning in cable television interviews.

"Our revenue is gone, our tax base is gone, our economy is gone," de Blasio told CNN's "New Day."

He added: "We're not going to be able to provide basic services and actually have a normal society if we don't get help from the federal government, so we can restart, so we can actually have a livable, working city again. If it doesn't come from the federal government, it's not gonna happen."

He said the Congress needs to pass another stimulus bill.

"If we're going to have a functioning, strong economy, if we're going to be that economic engine that we are for our region and for our whole nation, we have to be able to have our first responders, we have to be able to have a functioning health care system, we gotta have stability," he said on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" immediately after the CNN interview. "There's no way we're going to be able to make up that money on our own. That's where the Congress has to step up."

De Blasio also said the city began counting the number of probable coronavirus deaths in addition to those confirmed by laboratory testing because "it's important to be honest about this."

The total death toll in New York rose to 10,834, according to state figures released Tuesday morning and cases tracked by Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

But New York City issued revised figures Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total in the five boroughs alone to 10,367, as it added 3,778 people who were presumed to be coronavirus victims but had never been tested.

That would push the state total past 14,500 and the U.S. total past 26,000 deaths.

"Look, these families have been through hell," de Blasio said Wednesday, adding: "We also have to think about what it means for all of us, and to really recognize the sheer ferocity of this disease and why we have to be very careful in how we handle it going forward."

He cautioned that the figure is not "100 percent confirmed."

De Blasio has said that the city would begin reopening activities that are currently closed only when indicators of infection and hospitalization are decreasing.

He told Fox News that he hoped to be able to reopen schools by September.

De Blasio said Saturday that city schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, however, said that such a decision would have to be made in coordination with the entire metropolitan area, although he didn’t rule out the closure.

Allowing live, spectator sports like baseball would be "one of the things later in the trajectory" once the virus outbreak is further contained, de Blasio said.

"I think it's gonna be a while. I think we all are missing sports. Everyone who's a fan is missing it deeply," de Blasio said. "But, again, exactly the point, if we move too quick, we put 50,000 people in Yankee Stadium, and that's part of why you see a resurgence of the disease, that would be the worst of all worlds."

Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients continued to level off in New York on Tuesday, as Cuomo said the state has probably hit its apex, even though a staggering 778 more people died.

Cuomo reported Tuesday that intubations of COVID-19 patients moved into negative territory for the second straight day, and hospitalizations dropped, by 118 patients, for the first time since the crisis began more than a month ago.

Nassau County was not exempt from the grim news Tuesday: The number of deaths from COVID-19 there has passed 1,000, County Executive Laura Curran said. Nassau added 91 fatalities by Monday night, for a total of 1,001.

The county reported 892 new positives, for a total 25,250 people confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to the latest state figures.

Suffolk County tracked 819 new positives, for a new total of 22,462. The virus killed another 40 people in Suffolk between Sunday and Monday, adding up to 608 deaths, state figures show.

COVID-19 has killed 1,609 people on Long Island, with 47,712 having contracted the virus as of Tuesday.

But there was also encouraging news Tuesday, with Long Island's largest health care system reporting a drop in its number of COVID-19 patients.

Northwell Health, which had more than 3,300 patients every day last week, had 3,153 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, spokesman Terry Lynam said.

With Matthew Chayes