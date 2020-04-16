Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio cut the city's proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year by $6 billion Thursday, citing a projected $7.4 billion tax revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus crisis, his office said.

The budget, for the fiscal year starting on July 1, would decrease from $95.3 billion to $89.3 billion. This is the first time since de Blasio became mayor in 2014 that he has not proposed a budget increase.

What de Blasio proposed Thursday is subject to negotiation with the City Council.

De Blasio said that he is cutting "things that we would love to focus on in peace time (that) we don't get to focus on in war time, and this, in effect, is war time."

"We will spare no expense, we'll spare no effort, whatever it takes, to keep New Yorkers healthy, we'll do it. To keep you safe, we'll do it," de Blasio said. "To make sure we have enough food to eat, to make sure you have a roof over your head — whatever it takes, we will protect you."

De Blasio foreshadowed even more cuts to come.

“There will certainly be more tough choices ahead,” he said.

De Blasio on Wednesday said New York City's government needs $5 billion to $10 billion in federal stimulus money to sustain basic services such as police, fire and trash pickup.

"Our revenue is gone, our tax base is gone, our economy is gone," de Blasio said Wednesday.

Reaching a plateau

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo reported 752 new deaths from coronavirus but also indicated the state had reached enough of a plateau to send ventilators for coronavirus patients to other hard-hit states.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 were in negative territory since Tuesday, Cuomo said, while intubations were also in negative numbers for four of the past five days.

Long Island accounted for 101 of the fatalities in the past 24-hour period ending Tuesday, according to state figures released Wednesday.

Nassau suffered 56 deaths for a total of 1,057, while Suffolk saw 45 more deaths for a total of 653.

Long Island as a whole has lost 1,710 people to COVID-19, and the state has lost at least 11,571 — nearly as many as the United Kingdom.

Across Long Island, nearly 50,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to state data released Wednesday.

Nassau County had 1,465 new cases, for a total of 26,715. Suffolk added 816 new cases, for a total of 23,278.

Statewide, 11,571 new cases were diagnosed, for a total of 213,779.

In Nassau and Suffolk counties, there were some fragile signs that the crisis was easing and the Island has gone through the worst of the onslaught.

Northwell Health said Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 patients in its hospital system — the largest in the state — dropped by 147, for a total of 3,006.

Last week, the system, which has 19 hospitals, including 11 on the Island, was reporting daily averages of between 3,300 and 3,400 coronavirus patients.

Also on Wednesday, Cuomo said that all New Yorkers must wear face coverings in public to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive order to shield mouths and noses, whenever people are "in a situation where they are not maintaining social distancing” of at least 6 feet, goes into effect Friday, Cuomo said. Its enforcement will not involve fines initially, though they could be imposed later if compliance becomes a problem.

The MTA said that starting Friday, the rule will apply to all its transit systems, including the Long Island Rail Road.

De Blasio on Wednesday said that when eateries eventually reopen in the city, they might be required to have disposable menus and make waiters wear face coverings, a measure being considered in Los Angeles. Speaking on CNN on Wednesday evening, the mayor also raised the possibility that there might be lowered maximum-occupancy limits on restaurants.

With Matthew Chayes