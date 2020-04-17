Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York saw another day in which the number of people needing hospitalization and intensive care due to coronavirus-related illness fell, continuing to indicate that the state response has curtailed the COVID-19 outbreak, said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during a daily briefing.

The state's rate of infection has fallen gradually, paired with an overnight decrease in hospitalizations that was "just a tick, but we'll take it," Cuomo said. "It's better than going up."

However, the coronavirus crisis is still sending about 2,000 people to hospitals everyday, Cuomo said, and "the number of deaths, unfortunately, still refuses to come down dramatically," causing a "breathtaking" level of pain and tragedy.

The latest state figures, issued Friday, show another 630 New Yorkers died Thursday — 590 of them were in hospitals and 40 were in nursing homes across the state.

He said the state is now in transition to "the second half" of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, but New Yorkers shouldn't let their guard down, because the virus can mount a resurgence if social distancing and other preventive measures are not observed.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, the largest health system in the state, said on Friday that the number of COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals has fallen to 2,757.

"We are falling by more than 100 per day, so it's very good news," said Terry Lynam, a spokesman at the health system.

Northwell had been reporting more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients daily between April 2 and Wednesday. It hit a high of 3,425 on April 7.

The busiest hospitals remain Northwell's largest: North Shore University Hospital has 533 patients, while Long Island Jewish Medical Center has 476.

"But both of those were in the high 600 range not too long ago," Lynam said.

About 70% of the health system's ventilators are in use. Northwell has about 1,100 ventilators, which include converted bi-level airway pressure (BiPAP) machines.

"About 24 percent of our COVID patients are on vents, but at some hospitals it’s higher," Lynam said.

For example, more than 30% of COVID-19 patients at Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson and Southside Hospital in Bay Shore are on ventilators.

"But those hospitals have also seen a drop in the total number of patients," Lynam said.

Parade decision soon

Also on Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would decide soon whether to allow June parades, which include some of the biggest of the year.

Celebrate Israel is scheduled for June 7, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade for June 14, and the Pride march June 28.

"We got a lot we gotta get done to be safe for June. We're far from out of the woods," de Blasio said. "We're talking to the people who organize those big June events."

He added, "This is an important decision to make, whether it really makes sense to have those giant gatherings, and some of them are huge."

On Thursday, the mayor's spokeswoman said a decision on June events would be made by the end of the week.

City-permitted street events, including parades and fairs, have been canceled for May.

The Open Society Foundation, a foundation chaired by philanthropist George Soros, will be donating $35 million to the city, including $20 million for an Immigrant Emergency Relief Fund, de Blasio said.

"That is to help immigrants who are bearing the brunt of this crisis in so many ways. And that includes those immigrants who will not be getting any of that federal relief," de Blasio said. "And we have to be clear — they're our neighbors, they're our fellow New Yorkers, they're part of our communities. But they are not being included in a lot of those important relief programs … But there's a lot of people who are working people that happen to be undocumented who have been left out."

Closures extended

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday extended the statewide closure of schools and nonessential businesses through May 15, even as he announced a drop in the daily death count and continued decreases in hospitalizations from COVID-19.

At his daily briefing in Albany on Thursday, Cuomo reported 606 new deaths statewide from COVID-19, the lowest number in 10 days and only the second time in that period the tally has dropped below 700.

Nassau County joined in reporting some positive developments Thursday, with its largest net decrease yet of COVID-19 patients, even as it reported 52 new deaths for a total of 1,109. Suffolk County reported 40 new deaths, for a total of 693.

In Suffolk, hospitalizations, ICU patients and intubations decreased as of Thursday afternoon after fluctuating for the last few days, County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Bellone said hospitalizations dropped by 45 people over the last day, to 1,585, and ICU patients dropped by 25, to a total of 537. Some 152 COVID-19 patients were discharged.

In Nassau, County Executive Laura Curran said Thursday that there continued to be more discharges of COVID-19 patients than new arrivals. There were 2,419 patients, a decrease of 58 from the day before. And there were 235 discharges Wednesday.

Still, the coronavirus continued to exact a heavy toll on the county. Besides the latest deaths, it reported 1,057 new cases, for a total of 27,772, according to state figures released Thursday. Suffolk reported 904 new cases for a total of 24,182.

New York State reported 8,505 new cases of people diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 222,284, more than Italy and Spain. New York City added 4,844 new cases for a total of 123,146, according to state figures released Thursday.

With David Reich-Hale and Matthew Chayes