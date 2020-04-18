Cuomo: 540 more COVID-19 deaths in New York State

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Intensive care admissions and intubations are down, but another 540 New Yorkers died of COVID-19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday.

Most of those deaths — 504 — were in hospitals. Another 36 were in nursing homes, Cuomo said.

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this," he said.

Cuomo on Friday had reported another devastating day of coronavirus deaths in the state, with 630 people succumbing to the virus.

That followed 606 deaths the day before and 671 deaths reported on Monday. But for about a week and a half, New York had seen 700 deaths a day or more.

Much of Cuomo’s briefing Saturday was focused on ramping up COVID-19 testing, which he said is critical to reopening the economy.

Cuomo said the state has called the top 50 producing labs in New York and asked what it would take to double capacity at each of them.

But he cited complications in trying to coordinate the roles of national manufacturers and local labs, and called for help from the federal government in securing components needed for testing.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

While discussing a restart of the economy, Cuomo mentioned the possibility of different reopening strategies for different parts of the state. He said one factor that needs to be considered, however, is that people are mobile and could travel to an area that has been reopened.

"That's why it's a very complicated equation," he said.

And, he said, “We’re not at a point where we’re going to be reopening anything immediately.”

Drop in COVID-19 patients

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals has fallen to 2,629.

The health system had about 3,300 COVID-19 patients at this time a week ago.

“We are seeing pretty significant drops each day,” said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman. “We fell by more than 100 in the last day.”

Northwell had been reporting more than 3,000 COVID-19 patients every day between April 2 and Wednesday.

Another bit of good news: Long Island Jewish Valley Stream is the only one of Northwell's 11 Long Island hospitals to have an ICU occupancy rate above 90%.

The systemwide ICU occupancy rate fell to 80%. It had been in the 90% range about a week ago.

About 62% of the health system's ventilators are in use. Northwell has about 1,100 ventilators, which include converted bi-level airway pressure (BiPAP) machines.

About 72% of Northwell ventilators had been in use earlier in the week.

Testing feud

Much of the effort to implement coronavirus testing will depend on the state's ability to ramp up the ability to diagnose COVID-19 viral infections through a network of public testing facilities, as well as some 301 private labs. Cuomo announced Friday that he is directing those labs to coordinate with the state Department of Health to prioritize diagnostic testing on coronavirus.

The state needs help from the federal government to increase that capacity, because many of the materials needed are manufactured in China.

Cuomo also said Friday that the federal government is developing its own testing, so that states and the U.S. government are competing against each other, as they were with the hunt for protective gear for health care workers and ventilators for patients.

President Donald Trump responded Friday that Cuomo should stop complaining and the federal government has gone out of its way to help New York with temporary hospital beds, protective gear, and ventilators.

Later in the day, Trump said the United States has “the most robust testing in the world” with hundreds of thousands of tests done nationwide.

"The surge seems to be over,” Trump said, with sufficient testing “to begin reopening the country.”

On Long Island, there were some encouraging signs.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Friday announced the second straight day of hospitalizations declining. The county saw 80 fewer hospitalizations Thursday, totaling 2,339 COVID-19 patients.

The number of patients on ventilators declined by 16, to 489, she added.

In Suffolk, the number of hospitalizations, occupied ICU beds and intubations appeared to be plateauing, with signs that they were decreasing, County Executive Steve Bellone said Friday.

The number of people in hospital beds went down by 23 to 1,562 on Friday, he said. The number of people in ICU went down by 16 to 521. And the number of people on ventilators went down by 14 to 444, he said.

Nassau County on Friday reported 767 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 28,539. Suffolk reported 853 new cases, for a total of 25,035.

Statewide, there were 7,358 new cases for a total of 229,642 as of Friday. New York City had 4,206 new positives, adding to 127,352 confirmed positives in the five boroughs.

With David Reich-Hale and Craig Schneider