NYC will ship reserve ventilators to hospitals, de Blasio says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the city would ship “bridge” ventilators to hospitals to keep in reserve. The devices were made by New York companies over the past three weeks.

The project cost $10 million, and the city is buying 3,000 of them.

“This all was created from scratch,” the mayor said at his daily news conference at City Hall.

The bridge ventilators can “buy time” when a full-service ventilator isn’t available, de Blasio said. They can also be used on a patient with less urgent respiratory needs or serve other functions, he said. A full-feature ventilator costs about $50,000.

Earlier in the pandemic, de Blasio and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said 30,000 ventilators were needed in New York. President Donald Trump said the city didn’t need such a high figure. The number of ventilator-needing patients has since plateaued.

De Blasio also said that as soon as possible, the city will throw a ticker-tape parade in the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan to fete the health care workers now battling the coronavirus.

“We will honor those who saved us,” he said and added: “This parade will mark the beginning of our renaissance.”

On Long Island, a Suffolk police auxiliary captain died from the coronavirus on Sunday, the department said on its Facebook page.

Capt. Anthony J. DeNoyior, 44, had been a volunteer with the department’s auxiliary police since September 2002 and served in the First Precinct. He is survived by his wife, Stacy, and two sons, ages 22 and 17.

Earlier Tuesday, de Blasio said he's worried that states relaxing coronavirus-related shutdowns too quickly could fuel the resurgence of the virus beyond their own borders.

"If any state or any city jumps the gun — and my first concern is for them and their people — but we all as Americans should be concerned, because, of course, that could lead to the disease reasserting in a lot of other places," de Blasio said on CNN's "New Day" Tuesday morning. "It's the kind of enemy you should never take for granted, so when you open up again, you better have the facts on your side."

Some states are beginning to reopen their economies. South Carolina on Monday reopened businesses including clothing stores, furniture stores and floral shops, and Georgia plans to reopen gyms, tattoo parlors and hair salons on Friday. Movie theaters and restaurants in Georgia can reopen next week if they follow social distancing rules.

Georgia has about 18,400 cases of the virus and South Carolina has about 4,300 cases.

De Blasio added: "If some of these reopenings are done the wrong way, it's going to affect all of us."

De Blasio also criticized Trump for what he called "false optimism" while refusing to send enough lab test kits needed to detect the virus and failing to push for a bailout for the city, which the mayor has said has lost about $7 billion in tax revenue since the crisis began in March.

De Blasio said on Monday that the city will spend $3.5 billion by the end of the year battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"What I'm amazed at is sort of the dissonance between Washington, D.C., and New York and so many other places where we're fighting the battles still on the ground, and you have people in Washington acting like it's all over," de Blasio said.

He added: "He [Trump] should kiss his reelection goodbye if he thinks he's going to be able to convince the American people to want four more years of a guy who can't even get the basics right."

The mayor also defended continued social distancing in the city and the cancellation of popular parades and other events.

“We have to stick with it until this disease is beaten,” he said, adding later: “We have one chance to restart the right way.”

De Blasio on Monday said parades, concerts, rallies and other large gatherings scheduled for June are canceled, as the city has surpassed 136,000 coronavirus cases and has registered 10,344 deaths. The canceled events include the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Pride March and Celebrate Israel, though they might be held later in the year.

May events have also been canceled.

Death toll down, but still 'horrifically high'

Cuomo reported on Monday that the daily coronavirus death toll dropped below 500 statewide for the first time in more than two weeks.

Cuomo reported 478 deaths from the virus since Sunday, a drop from a peak of nearly 800 about a week and a half ago, though he called it still "horrifically high." He noted that other indicators, such as hospitalizations and intubations, continued to decline.

Northwell Health, which operates 19 hospitals, including 11 on Long Island, said that as of Monday, it had 2,626 COVID-19 patients. That's down from about 3,600 earlier in the month.

Nassau and Suffolk counties on Monday both reported a continuation in the declining pace of new coronavirus cases. Nassau had 664 new cases for a total of 30,677 confirmed cases. Suffolk had 774 new cases for a total of 27,662.

New York State as a whole reported on Monday a new level of daily cases that was its lowest figure in weeks — 4,726, for a total of 247,512.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran also reported hopeful signs in Nassau on Monday, with overall hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients declining for the fifth day in a row.

The number dropped by 161 from the previous day, to 2,043. “Overall hospitalizations have declined 18% since the high-water mark six days ago,” Curran said.

Total deaths in Nassau rose Monday to 1,329, in Suffolk to 859, and statewide to 14,347, the latest state figures showed.

Also on Monday, Cuomo proposed “hazard pay” for front-line workers and a new effort to combat the virus in public housing projects in minority neighborhoods.

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story.