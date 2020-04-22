Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Hundreds of thousands of coronavirus tests will be administered daily in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, part of a "Test & Trace" program he said would begin to ramp up next month.

Tens of thousands of people who test positive could be kept in isolation at any given time, de Blasio said Wednesday.

"It's the only way we drive this disease back," de Blasio said, speaking at his daily news conference online. He said public buildings would be converted to testing sites.

Under the program, city workers, a corps of thousands, would seek to identify whomever an infected person has had recent contact with.

"If you were in close contact with your cousin, then we're going to go see your cousin. We want your cousin to get tested. Then we want to see if your cousin tests positive, who were they in close contact with, and just keep following it through," he said.

De Blasio said the city does not yet have the components of the testing kits and is trying to acquire them.

For people who cannot be isolated without staying away from others in a household, the city would provide a hotel room, with food service, laundry and health care, along with transportation to the isolation site, the mayor said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Number of patients on the decline

Northwell Health said Wednesday it has 2,443 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates, including 11 on Long Island. That's down 95 patients from the prior day. It's also the fewest number of COVID-19 patients it has had since April 1.

Northwell added that if the pace continued, Friday would fall to the lowest level since March.

However, sicker patients are remaining behind, said Terry Lynam, a health system spokesman. He said 33% of the remaining patients are in an ICU. Also, about 700 COVID-19 patients are on a ventilator. Northwell has about 1,100 ventilators.

LIJ-Forest Hills in Queens, at 97%, has the highest ICU occupancy rate at Northwell.

NYU Langone in Manhattan, which runs NYU Winthrop in Mineola, said it too has seen the number of COVID-19 patients fall about 33% systemwide to about 950.

The decrease by percentage is larger in New York City, said Dr. Andrew W. Brotman, senior vice president and vice dean of clinical affairs and strategy at NYU Langone.

Brotman, in an interview Wednesday, said Long Island also is headed lower, but is about a week behind Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Death toll inching down

An additional 481 people died of the coronavirus in New York Monday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday — the second day in a row when the daily death toll was below 500.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients fell Tuesday for the eighth straight day, to 16,076 from a high of nearly 19,000. The number of intubated patients — the most seriously ill — had the biggest one-day drop to date, falling by 127.

And the number of newly admitted coronavirus patients remained at about 1,300 from the previous day, but that was down from about 2,000 four days prior.

In Nassau, County Executive Laura Curran said Tuesday that hospitalizations “continue to go down," dropping by 44 patients, for a total of 1,999. Use of ventilators dropped by 12, for a total of 458. Another 402 residents tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

As of Tuesday, the county had 31,079 positive cases of COVID-19, and 1,390 resident deaths, with an additional 61 tallied on Monday.

Suffolk County on Tuesday had 492 new positives, for a total of 28,154 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 29 deaths of residents Monday for a total of 888.

Long Island had a total of 59,233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by the end of Monday, state figures showed, while the state had 251,690.

Long Island has lost a total of 2,278 people to the virus, while the death toll statewide reached 14,828.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale.

Check back for updates on this developing story.