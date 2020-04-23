Cuomo: Nearly 14% of New Yorkers infected with coronavirus, per state survey

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Nearly 14% of New Yorkers were infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to a survey of 3,000 people across different regions, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday, as he explained that the state is looking to better track and understand the actual spread of coronavirus to guide public policy.

The antibody study, collected over 19 counties and 40 localities in the state, found 13.9% of people tested had developed the antibodies indicating they had the virus at some point in the previous weeks or months.

Cuomo said the "baseline study" of the spread will be critical to determine the effectiveness of policies to curve the coronavirus, and to calibrate the reopening of the state's economy. Up to this point, the most accurate measure the state was using was the level of hospitalizations, tracking only those who got sick enough to seek medical assistance.

“I want to see snapshots of what is happening with that [infection] rate … and it can give us data to make decisions,” Cuomo said.

On Long Island, the infection figure rose to 16.7% of people tested, the second highest in the state after New York City, measuring at 21.2%. Long Island did "significantly worse" than Westchester and Rockland counties north of the city, where 11.7% tested positive even though the outbreak had an early start there with a hot spot in New Rochelle.

“These are people who were infected and who developed the antibodies to fight the infection," Cuomo said. "...They were infected three weeks ago, right, four weeks ago, five weeks ago … but they had the virus, they developed the antibodies.”

The numbers did also show a higher level of infections in the black and Hispanic communities, though Cuomo said those figures could be skewed to city residents where the minority populations are more significant. Of those tested, 22.8% of people identified as multiracial or other, 22.5% of Latinos, 22.1% of blacks, 11.7% of Asians and 9.1% of whites were found positive for the antibodies, meaning they had recovered from the virus.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Cuomo said this was a matter for more study, including outreach to black and Latino communities in the Long Island region, through a network of "churches in those communities" that have volunteered to become testing sites.

Earlier Thursday, New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot had said the number of COVID-19 infections in the city is likely much higher than the more than 138,000 laboratory-confirmed cases.

"It wouldn't surprise me if, at this point in time, we have probably close to a million New Yorkers who have been exposed to COVID-19," she said Thursday at a virtual news conference with Mayor Bill de Blasio.

While new hospital admissions and the number of intensive care patients are down in the city, de Blasio said Thursday that much still needs to be done in the fight.

“Don’t give an inch here. Do not relax,” de Blasio said at his daily briefing.

As some states start to reopen their economies, de Blasio worried there could be a resurgence of the virus. New York City is taking a “cautious” approach, he said.

De Blasio reported Thursday 2,519 new COVID-19 cases and 320 deaths.

On Tuesday, there were 227 new admissions to the city’s 11 public hospitals and 796 people in intensive care. That is down from 835 people in ICU on April 11, de Blasio said.

The percentage of people testing positive for the virus is down to 32% citywide. At the public health lab, the percentage is up slightly, to 57%, he said.

“Yes, there’s been real progress … but we’re still very much in this fight,” de Blasio said.

Fewer, but sicker patients

Northwell Health on Thursday said it has 2,335 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals in owns and operates. That's the lowest number of coronavirus patients since the afternoon of March 31.

However, a higher percentage of patients who are remaining are sicker, said Terry Lynam, a company spokesman.

About 35% of COVID-19 patients are in an ICU, and that percentage has risen as other patients are released, Lynam said.

Northwell reported an overall ICU occupancy rate of 82%.

Daily deaths from the coronavirus remained below 500 statewide for the third straight day, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday, as he vowed not to cave in to political pressure to lift stay-at-home restrictions before he believes it is safe.

Cuomo said he wants to reopen the economy soon, but public health and the threat of mass death has to take precedence.

COVID-19 has killed 15,302 people statewide, including the additional 474 reported Wednesday.

Suffolk County on Wednesday reported 38 new deaths from the virus, for a total of 926. Nassau reported 41 new deaths, for a total of 1,431. Long Island as a whole has lost 2,357 people to COVID-19.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale

Check back with updates to this developing story.