For one of the first times since the coronavirus crisis began in March, the three goalpost indicators that New York City is using to determine whether to loosen the shutdown rules are on the decline, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

"I'm happy to say, we have just plain good news," de Blasio said Friday morning. "Our indicators are now moving all in the correct direction, which is down."

New hospital admissions for the coronavirus were down to 176 as of Wednesday, the latest date for which information is available. That is a drop from 227 the day before.

The number of patients in intensive care in the city's 11 public hospitals was down to 786 from 796. The percentage of those who tested positive for the virus citywide was down to 30 percent from 32 percent, and down to 52 percent from 57 percent at the public health lab, de Blasio said.

Sustained declines on those indicators for 10 to 14 days would trigger a loosening of the restrictions, de Blasio has said.

Death toll down

The state's daily coronavirus death toll, reported Thursday, remained below 500 for a fourth straight day, at 433, after hitting a high of nearly 800 two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations of new COVID-19 patients remained flat for the third straight day at about 1,350, a number Cuomo said Thursday was "not great," but was a drop from about 2,000 a day last week.

Intubations were down again Thursday, though Cuomo warned the state has a long fight ahead to completely slap down the virus.

Deaths from COVID-19 continued to climb on Long Island. Nassau added 40 new deaths for a total of 1,471, according to state figures released Thursday. Suffolk added 33 new deaths for a total of 959. Long Island has lost 2,430 people in all, a figure that is approaching the death toll in New York from the 9/11 terrorist attack.

Nassau on Thursday reported 569 new cases, for a total of 32,124. Suffolk reported 713 new cases, for a total of 29,567. New York City had 3,423 new positives for a total of 145,855.

Statewide, 6,244 new cases were reported on Thursday, for a total of 263,460. That is more cases than any country in the world besides the United States as a whole, including hard-hit Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

With Matthew Chayes