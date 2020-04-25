Cuomo: 437 more COVID-19 deaths statewide

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said there were 437 COVID-19 deaths in New York State on Friday, a slight increase after recent downward trends.

Hospitalizations statewide were lower, continuing that decline, the governor said at his briefing Saturday, and the number of new cases was down to about 1,100 for the previous day.

The daily death toll statewide was 422 on Thursday, 438 on Wednesday and 507 on April 18.

Over the 437 who died Friday, Cuomo said, 418 were in hospitals and 19 in nursing homes.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll at the Long Island State Veterans Home has risen to 52, the Stony Brook nursing center reported Friday night.

The 350-bed facility has the highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths of any Long Island nursing home.

Six more residents died since a letter was posted on the home’s website Tuesday, and 20 have died since April 17.

“Our staff continues to deeply mourn the loss of our residents…,” states the Friday letter, which was sent under the names of five top officials of the home, including executive director Fred Sganga. “We honor the families and the suffering they have endured during these tragic times.”

The veterans home is one of the few on Long Island that has been open about coronavirus-related deaths. When Newsday this month surveyed Long Island’s adult care homes, the large majority refused to disclose the number of COVID-19 deaths. In addition, the state’s tally of nursing home deaths appears to be an undercount, because the state last month relieved the homes of having to test residents for the virus.

Even so, the daughter of one resident said she tried in vain to get the veterans home to isolate coronavirus patients early on. The home declined to directly respond to her allegations but stated that it follows federal and state health guidelines.

Friday’s letter says the home separates residents based on their coronavirus status. Sixty-five residents have tested positive for the virus, up from the 51 positive results noted in Tuesday’s letter. Four of those who tested positive are at Stony Brook University Hospital; the others remain at the home, the letter states. Test results for an additional resident are pending.

Fifty-seven of 126 staff members who have been tested for the virus have tested positive, Friday’s letter states, and 23 have recovered and returned to work.

Sganga has said a key problem has been the difficulty in obtaining enough personal protective equipment. The letter says that in the past several days, more masks, coveralls, face shields and gowns have arrived.

Check back for updates on this developing story.