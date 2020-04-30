Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Free face coverings will be distributed in municipal parks by New York City's government — 100,000 starting this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

The program would focus on the “hardest-hit communities and high-traffic parks,” according to a slide at his virtual news conference.

“Everyone needs to have a face covering on,” de Blasio said, adding that distribution spots would be listed at nyc.gov/facecoverings. He said he’s avoided using the term “mask” to avoid a shortage of medical-grade masks needed by personnel treating the coronavirus outbreak.

Since mid-April, the state has mandated face coverings to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The government’s policies are a reversal from a prior position, which discouraged the use of face coverings as providing a false sense of security.

De Blasio said the city is dispatching about 1,000 full-time personnel to supplement the NYPD’s enforcement efforts of social distancing — a state order mandating that people who don’t live together stay six feet apart in public. Agencies include the parks department, sheriff, Sanitation Department and FDNY.

The non-NYPD enforcers can issue summonses, de Blasio said. He promised “a whole lot of enforcement.”

Yet fewer COVID-19 patients

Northwell Health said Thursday the number of COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals dropped to 1,752, a nearly 48% decline from a peak of about 3,360.

The New Hyde Park-based health system, which operates 11 Long Island hospitals, said it has 1,667 hospitalized patients who do not have COVID-19.

"We are close to having more patients who do not have COVID," spokesman Terry Lynam said.

Still, people are afraid to visit hospital emergency departments despite the drop in COVID-19 patients, Lynam said.

"Our emergency department volume is down 50 percent," Lynam said. "That's an absolute concern.”

Also, Mineola-based NYU Winthrop said it was taking down a large tent that had been erected to help manage patients suspected of having COVID-19. A hospital spokeswoman said Winthrop was removing external and internal equipment in the tent, and the walls would be removed Monday.

NYU Winthrop has seen a 50% decline in COVID-19 patients since the peak earlier this month.

NY reopening considered

Nassau County is meeting some key federal benchmarks to start reopening business activity following the coronavirus shutdown, while Suffolk County is not far behind, officials said Wednesday.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who will make the ultimate decision on reopening plans in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, has not eased restrictions yet for Long Island or other downstate areas — though on Wednesday he did say hospitals in 35 upstate counties could resume elective surgeries postponed because of the pandemic.

The latest state report on the pandemic's progression, released Wednesday, showed a continued decline in net hospitalizations and intubations due to COVID-19. But Cuomo cautioned that too many new patients — still about 1,000 a day — were being admitted, and that many New Yorkers continue to die because of the virus.

The latest daily coronavirus death toll in New York was 377 on Wednesday, according to updated numbers from the State Department of Health. It was the fourth straight day the tally fell below 400, though the figure was higher than the previous three days. New York hit a daily peak of nearly 800 deaths three weeks ago.

Nassau added 31 new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,678. Suffolk added 24 new deaths, for a total of 1,155. The virus has killed 2,833 Long Islanders, state figures showed on Wednesday.

New York State added 4,585 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 299,691, according to state data released Wednesday. New York City added 2,503 new cases, for a total of 164,841.

Nassau added 420 new coronavirus cases, for a total of 35,505. Suffolk added 541 new cases, for a total of 33,265.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale.

Check back for updates on this developing story.