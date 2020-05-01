Cuomo: Schools and colleges to remain closed

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

New York schools and colleges will remain closed for the rest of the academic year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

Cuomo had ordered schools statewide to be shut in mid-March. He later extended that closure to May 15.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had said last month that the city's public schools would be closed through the end of the academic year. But at the time, Cuomo pushed back, saying such a decision would have to be made in coordination with the entire metropolitan area..

De Blasio said Friday, "The governor understands that I fundamentally believe it is not safe to bring back New York City public schools for this academic year, period."

The mayor added, "He has to think about the whole state."

Northwell sees drop in COVID-19 patients

Northwell Health on Friday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals has fallen to 1,652, a drop of more than 50% from its high point of 3,360 more than three weeks ago. Northwell has reported a 20% drop in the last seven days.

The New Hyde Park-based health system also said it has more hospitalized non-COVID-19 patients — 1,683 — than COVID-19 patients for the first time since the pandemic took hold in the region.

Earlier in the week, Northwell said it had cleared Syosset Hospital of coronavirus patients and began performing more oncology procedures there, including breast and OB-GYN surgeries. Northwell, like all health systems on Long Island, is waiting for the governor's approval before it starts offering elective surgeries.

New York City to open streets to pedestrians

New York City will open more than seven miles of streets to pedestrians starting Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

The move is intended to encourage social distancing, de Blasio said, particularly with warmer weather expected this month.

A total of 4½ miles will be opened inside parks to ease crowding, according to a slide presented during de Blasio’s daily press briefing. Another 2.7 miles of streets adjacent to parks will also be opened.

Temperatures are expected to hit the 70s this weekend, and de Blasio expects warmer weather this month will pose a new challenge in the fight against the coronavirus. Young people in particular, he said, are restless.

But while progress has been made in fighting the virus, de Blasio said, “The bottom line is, we cannot let up now.”

Subway to shut down in early-morning hours

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Thursday that the New York City subway system would shut down every day from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. so that the entire fleet of trains CAN be disinfected and avoid exposing essential workers to coronavirus.

Long Island Rail Road and Metro North trains — which along with the subway are part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority — also will be disinfected every 24 hours, he said, though no shutdowns of those systems will be required. Buses in New York City will be cleaned daily, too.

The service suspension will begin Wednesday, he said.

The regularly scheduled closure of the subway system, one of the largest in the world and one of the few that runs around the clock, is considered extraordinary. Except for shutdowns lasting days or hours due to blizzards, blackouts, floods, strikes or the 9/11 terrorist attack, the city's subway system has operated continuously for 24 hours a day for more than 115 years, since the first subway ran in 1904.

Cuomo's move was triggered by reports that the subways have become "filthy" and "disgusting," as he had said Wednesday, and become inundated by homeless people who are not wearing masks.

Also on Thursday, the NYPD broke up an illegal gathering in an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood, where hundreds massed for a funeral procession in Brooklyn’s Borough Park neighborhood, according to a department spokesman. A 17-year-old boy was detained and issued a summons after pushing a cop.

The gathering came two days after de Blasio traveled to an ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to personally oversee the NYPD’s dispersal of several thousand mourners illegally gathered for a rabbi’s funeral procession. On Wednesday, the mayor reiterated that such gatherings wouldn’t be tolerated because they spread the virus and “people will die because of it.”

With David Reich-Hale