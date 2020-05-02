Cuomo: Daily COVID-19 death toll at 299

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Saturday that 299 more people statewide have died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, a number he called “obnoxiously and terrifyingly high.”

The daily death toll was slightly higher than the number reported Friday, 289. That was the first time in more than a month that it fell below 300.

Though Saturday marked the seventh straight day the daily toll was below 400, Cuomo said the rate is "still not dropping at the rate we would like to see it drop.”

However, the numbers show a sharp drop from the peak of nearly 800 about three weeks ago.

Cuomo also cited encouraging signs Saturday: total hospitalizations, the net change in hospitalizations, and the number of COVID-19 patients intubated were all slightly lower than the previous day.

However, the number of new COVID-19 patients hospitalized daily remains at about 900, he said; "still an unacceptably high rate.”

State figures released Friday showed the virus is persisting here.

Nassau County on Friday reported 307 more coronavirus cases, for a total of 36,161. Suffolk reported 373 new cases, for a total of 34,037. Nassau on Friday recorded 20 more deaths for a total of 1,720. Suffolk added 26 deaths, for a total of 1,203.

Cuomo spoke Saturday from a Metropolitan Transportation Authority maintenance facility in Flushing, Queens.

COVID-19 hospitalizations declining

Northwell Health on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals fell to 1,538, a drop of more than 100 in the last day and a decrease of about 25% in the last week. The number is down 54% from the peak of 3,360 more than three weeks ago.

"It's very encouraging," said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman. "We are seeing significant daily declines."

Lynam said Northwell has reported a drop in COVID-19 patients in 22 of the last 23 days. The only increase came on April 20, when the number of coronavirus patients rose by 10.

Despite the large drops, Northwell and other health systems said there has been an alarming decline in regular emergency department visits as patients continue to avoid hospitals.

Northwell, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Stony Brook Southampton all said volume is down about 50%.

"Patients with urgent medical issues should not put their health on hold," said Joe Calderone, a spokesman for Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside. "We are taking all necessary steps to ensure patient safety. People should not hesitate to seek medical help at the hospital."

Calderone said the emergency department includes a separate area for non-COVID-19 patients. He added that several in-patient units that were once used for COVID-19 patients have undergone a deep cleaning and now have been converted back to normal use.

Cuomo on Friday announced that the state will keep schools closed through the end of this academic year. He also announced more progress in the battle against COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals dropped below 11,000 for the first time in about a month and was down substantially from a peak of nearly 19,000.

The number of new COVID-19 patients entering hospitals was below 1,000 for the fourth straight day, at 954. That represented less than a third of the number at the peak, about 3,200 new patients a day.

With David Reich-Hale

