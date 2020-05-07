Cuomo: NY extending rent relief until Aug. 20 amid COVID-19 crisis

New York will extend a rent relief measure on both residential and commercial properties until August 20 to prevent people struggling to make payments from being evicted through the coronavirus crisis, as many in the state face unemployment and shuttered businesses struggle to stay afloat, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday during his daily briefing, delivered from New York Medical College in upstate Valhalla.

The amended measure will also protect renters from late fees and would allow tenants to pay with their security deposits, which they can later replenish, Cuomo said.

Under the rule, “you cannot be evicted for nonpayment of rent,” Cuomo said. "I hope it can give families a deep breath” as the state strives to start reopening its economy by region after a May 15 'Pause' order shutting down nonessential businesses and schools expires.

He said "...this just takes that issue off the table until August 20," to review economic needs again at that time. "I don’t want to see people and their children being evicted at this time … through no fault of their own."

Northwell Health on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its Long Island hospitals fell to 891, a drop of 25% from a week ago, and that every hospital has showed a decrease.

North Shore University in Manhasset had the most COVID-19 patients with 232, which is 28% less than a week ago.

Northwell said it also has seen a decrease at LIJ-Forest Hills, the Queens-based hospital that is in the heart of the pandemic. Forest Hills has 68 patients, down from 100 last Thursday.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it has 1,289 COVID-19 patients in its health system, a 26% fall for all its hospitals from last week.

Northwell has reported a decrease in COVID-19 patients for 17 straight days. Its COVID-19 patient count is down 62% from the peak on April 8.

NYC conducting antibody survey

Meanwhile, New York City will conduct a coronavirus antibody survey citywide via blood testing of the public — 140,000 tests — over the next few weeks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.

Results will come back in one or two days, with appointments made by a hotline starting Friday.

Initially, there will be five test sites across the city.

The city will gather statistics on the extent of the spread and whether individuals have antibodies, which could provide them protection against reinfection. However, there has not yet been definitive proof that people with COVID-19 antibodies are immune, and if they are, for how long.

“Real virtue in this,” de Blasio said, adding that the tests will be in addition to 140,000 tests of first responders and others on the front line of the pandemic response.

In the city, there were 79 hospital admissions for coronavirus on Tuesday, down from 109 as of Monday. There were 567 in the city’s public hospital intensive care on Tuesday, down from 599 on Monday. And the percentage of those testing positive citywide was 16% percent Tuesday, up slightly from 15% Monday.

Those indicators must decline for 10 to 14 days in unison for the city to decide whether to begin to ease restrictions.

“We have progress. It’s not perfect progress, but it’s damn close, so this is a good day," de Blasio said. "I want to see even better days, and then I want us to string ‘em together, because that’s our pathway to opening up, reducing restrictions and taking the steps towards a restart.”

De Blasio said the city could limit capacity in parks as the weather warms.

"...There are certain parks where just the configuration of the park lends itself to overcrowding and we're working on strategies right now to address that," de Blasio said, adding that there would be more details on Friday.

Death toll's slow decline

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday reported a new daily death toll of 232, the sixth straight day the figure was below 300 and a sharp drop from the peak of nearly 800 a month ago. The figure has remained flat, however, the past few days, and Cuomo said the death toll is "the most distressing" news he has had to deliver day in and day out.

The number of people newly hospitalized, 601, was a significant drop from 717 announced Monday, according to figures provided Wednesday.

Cuomo still called it a “painfully slow decline,” and said he is ordering state officials to determine where the cases are occurring and figure out how to stop them.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced Wednesday that Suffolk hit the 14-day marker of hospital declines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for reopening, even though hospitalizations had risen Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, hospitalizations were down again by 62, to 773, the first time in weeks that hospitalizations were below 800.

Suffolk reported an additional 268 COVID-19 positives, for a total of 35,543, according to state figures released Wednesday, while Nassau had 198 new positives for a total of 37,350 cases. New York City had 1,477 new cases, for a total of 178,351.

With David Reich-Hale and Matthew Chayes

