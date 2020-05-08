Capacity will be restricted at certain New York City parks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.

On Manhattan's West Side, the NYPD will begin limiting how many people can be in Hudson River Park at Piers 45 and 46 at any given time. De Blasio said capacity would also be monitored at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

The mayor had warned on Thursday that the number of parkgoers might be limited as the weather warms.

“There are certain parks where just the configuration of the park lends itself to overcrowding, and we’re working on strategies right now to address that,” de Blasio said Thursday.

Northwell: COVID-19 patients down 64% month over month

Northwell Health on Friday said it had 1,203 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, a drop of more than 64% from a month ago, when the health system reported 3,360 patients at its 19 hospitals.

The 3,360 patients on April 8 represented the most patients Northwell reported any morning. It had 3,425 patients the evening of April 7, which was the peak number for the system.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said the current COVID-19 patient count represents a 26% drop from the same time a week ago.

On Long Island, Northwell has 841 patients, a 25% fall in the last week. Separately, Northwell said it was prepared to release its 10,000th COVID-19 patient.

Trump to be tested for coronavirus antibodies

In a 50-minute interview Friday morning on "Fox & Friends," President Donald Trump credited his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, highlighting a record 300,000 tests conducted nationally on Thursday.

Trump said the virus was started by “incompetence” in China, although he backed down from earlier suggestions that the virus was created deliberately in a Chinese lab. And he called the World Health Organization a “pipe organ” for China, noting that an announcement would come soon in terms of holding back funding for the group.

Trump, who has accused the organization of mismanaging the pandemic, last month ordered his administration to halt funding for the group and said a review would be conducted into its response to the virus.

Trump later in the interview said he would soon get tested to see if he has antibodies for the virus and noted that a valet, who recently tested positive for the virus, had relatively little interaction with him. Trump said that White House staff who cook his meals will now be required to wear masks.

The president said some states had “unrealistic” expectations about reopening the nation’s businesses.

“We have learned things in the last two months,” he said. “We have learned a lot about it. We may have fires and we will put the fires out. We may have some embers but we may also have some fires and reasonably big ones but we will put them out. But we can’t close our country for two to three years.”

Trump called new job numbers showing 14.7% unemployment — the highest since the Great Depression —“no surprise. They were fully expected ... But what I can do is bring it back.”

He added that “those jobs will all be back. And they will be back very soon. And next year we will have a phenomenal year. People are ready to go.”

With David Reich-Hale, Robert Brodsky and Matthew Chayes