New York City is exploring "Plan A" alternatives to fully reopen its public schools in September, said Mayor Bill de Blasio, after a statewide coronavirus shutdown put nonessential businesses and schools on pause.

De Blasio said the city is also contemplating a Plan B, which would consist of a staggered school day and hybrid instruction with both classroom and online learning.

“If Plan A can’t happen, there’s lots of other permutations that still could allow us to give kids a great education and take a major step back to normal, but it’s way too early to know which it will be. We’ll have scenarios and planning for multiple eventualities.”

De Blasio also said the city has seen 52 cases of the pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome thought to be associated with COVID-19, with 10 cases pending.

Of those cases, 25 had tested positive for coronavirus and 22 had antibodies. One of the children had died. Symptoms include persistent fever and rash.

On Monday night, the number of people who have died in New York City from coronavirus surpassed 20,000 – over two months, according to the city department of health. There were 14,928 confirmed deaths and 5,128 probable deaths from coronavirus.

Dr. Oxiris Barbot said Tuesday there are still additional deaths that could also be connected to the pandemic, including from stress that exacerbates underlying conditions like heart disease and leads to mortality. She said this "excess mortailty" might never be able to be conclusively determined.

New York City has hired a “director of isolation” — Dr. Amanda Johnson, a Harvard-trained physician — to oversee matters related to people who are exposed or infected and need to be isolated at a place like a hotel or at home, de Blasio said Tuesday.

De Blasio also said the first 535 contact tracers — personnel who will find those who have had contact with an infected person — are being trained. He expects between 5,000 and 10,000 such personnel to be doing the job. The city has so far gotten 7,000 applications.

Applications are available at nyc.gov/traceteam.

Hospital numbers down in the region

Northwell Health on Tuesday said it had 1,067 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, a 25% drop from the same period a week ago.

Northwell has reported a daily decrease in the number of hospitalized patients 31 of the last 32 days, and each day this month.

The largest health system in the state said it had 735 patients at Long Island hospitals, a 23% decrease from last Tuesday.

Northwell added that 34% of patients at all its hospitals are in an ICU. That percentage has remained consistent over the last few weeks.

NYU Winthrop said it had 145 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, down 17% from the same period last week. It's also down 67% from the hospital's peak of 433 patients April 9.

A spokeswoman added that NYU Langone has treated more than 4,500 COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began.

State reopening by region

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday took his most concrete steps yet to start reopening New York's economy after a two-month shutdown, saying at least three upstate regions can partially emerge from restrictions Friday and resume activities, including manufacturing and construction.

Beyond that, and across the state, some low-risk business and recreational activities will be permitted starting Friday, including landscaping and gardening work. Sports such as tennis are allowed, too, as well as drive-in movie theaters, he said.

Long Island is not ready to reopen yet based on metrics Cuomo described, meeting only five of the seven goals. But Cuomo on Monday counted Long Island among areas that "are very close" to meeting reopening requirements.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that the city could ease social distancing restrictions and permit nonessential businesses to reopen as early as June if indicators established by the state and the city continue in the right direction.

The number of people admitted to hospitals for the coronavirus declined from 69 on Friday to 55 on Saturday, the mayor said, while the number of people in public hospital intensive care units dropped from 540 on Friday to 537 on Saturday. About 13% of people tested Saturday for the coronavirus were positive, down from 17% on Friday.

The statewide daily death toll reported on Monday was 161, the first time since late March it has been below 200, and down from a peak of nearly 800 a day in early April.

The daily number of new hospitalizations of coronavirus patients, 488, was also similar to the number at the crisis' start, and was far below the peak of about 3,200 in early April.

The number of new coronavirus cases on Long Island continued to drop, according to state figures released Monday.

Nassau added 120 cases, for a total of 38,337. Suffolk added 209 cases, for a total of 36,911. New York City added 940, for a total of 185,357. Statewide, 1,660 cases were added, for a total of 337,055 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday.

The state figures showed that confirmed deaths from the coronavirus had reached 1,973 in Nassau County, and 1,639 in Suffolk since the beginning of the crisis.

