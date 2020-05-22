The Long Island and Mid-Hudson regions of New York can expect to start reopening their local economies next week, if deaths continue to decline and the regions are able to build up their corps of contact tracers in time, New Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Friday.

As a result, Cuomo said the state is going to allow construction companies in both regions to begin setting up their work sites and equipment to prepare for the relaunch of their activities under the first phase of reopening.

"If the number of deaths continue to decline … they get their tracing up and online, both regions could reopen,” Cuomo said.

"In anticipation of that, we are going to allow construction staging," Cuomo said. "We are going to allow that construction staging now for Long Island and the Mid-Hudson.”

Cuomo said the phased-in reopening of regions, and business categories within those regions, is the best way to prevent a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus, while seeking to restore economic activity, as many people want.

“The question is how you reopen smart, how fast and safe can you reopen … as fast as you can, as long as it is safe," Cuomo said. The state is "...phasing it in by metrics to study what happens … trace those cases, isolate those positives, watch your hospital capacity" and, while businesses return, "monitor what is going on.”

Using Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone for his example, Cuomo said no region is able to make decisions to reopen or close regions without meeting the metrics, so jurisdictions across the state can have consistent criteria to guide its actions.

"The Suffolk County Executive can't open or close ... It's going to be one standard that is data-driven," not motivated by politics, "...and safe is safe," Cuomo said.

He said the local governments "do not have any legal authority" to open or reopen their economies, without meeting the metrics set by the state to reach specific health and preparedness benchmarks.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday urged his constituents to be restrained during the Memorial Day weekend — the traditional beginning of the summer season.

For the weekend, de Blasio said, the NYPD would increase its beach patrol by 30 percent. The city will also dispatch 2,300 social-distance “ambassadors,” and blast audio messages across the city cautioning against illegal gatherings.

Beaches are open but not for swimming. De Blasio said they could be closed and fenced in if social distance and no-swimming rules aren’t obeyed.

“I think New Yorkers have gotten the message … I’m going to start with the positive view that this is going to work," de Blasio said.

The city government has distributed six million face coverings so far, with a goal of providing a total of 12.5 million total, the mayor said.

Fearing an influx of visitors from New York City, officials in Nassau and Suffolk are restricting their beaches to county residents.

Cuomo noted Thursday that state parks on Long Island will be open, including Jones Beach, Robert Moses, Sunken Meadow and Hither Hills. The parks will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., with swimming permitted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cuomo said he expects large crowds, including travelers from New York City.

Decline in COVID-19 patients continues

Northwell Health on Friday said the number of COVID-19 patients at its hospitals continues to drop almost every day. The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 758 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, a 22% fall from the same period last week.

Northwell has reported a drop in COVID-19 patients every day but one in May. The number of coronavirus patients has fallen 40 of the last 42 days since peaking at about 3,400 patients.

Northwell reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, eight of which were on Long Island.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.