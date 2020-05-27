Appearing Wednesday morning on Fox 5's "Good Day New York," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said contact tracing will be the key to the Phase 1 reopening of the county's economy — and with how soon the county, its businesses and residents will be able to move on to Phase 2.

"Without contact tracing it's really hard to say you can do it safely," Bellone told host Lori Stokes, explaining that monitoring activities countywide was necessary to stay on top of potential new outbreaks of COVID-19. As cases inevitably start to spike as the county re-opens, he said, "You have to be able to stamp them out quickly . . . Contact tracing will allow us to do that."

Nassau and Suffolk counties will begin reopening parts of their economy on Wednesday, after a shutdown of nonessential businesses for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Phase 1 reopening includes construction, manufacturing, curbside retail or in-store pickup as well as wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, according to state guidelines.

In the second of four phases that would follow if all goes well, the state's reopening of Long Island would include professional services, retail, administrative support, and real estate or rental and leasing.

Bellone said he is hopeful Suffolk will be able to move forward to Phase 2 re-opening plans ahead of schedule, but noted the county has been "one of the hardest hit places in the country" and said "we're learning new stuff every day."

One of the biggest revelations, Bellone said, has been the ability of county employees to work from home, calling it "a real learning experience for all of us."

"There's always been talk of workers working from home," Bellone said, adding that while no one had any idea how the actual practice might work out "our experience in Suffolk County is we've had many employees who are incredibly productive working from home."

He said that success may actually also help the reopening process since the county "is not looking to increase density with people who don't need to be here."

"This may really change the way we do work here," he said.