Northwell Health on Wednesday reported COVID-19-related admissions were in the single digits for the second straight day.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it hospitalized nine coronavirus patients over the last 24 hours at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates. Three of those patients were at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Northwell said it had six COVID-19 admissions the day before.

Northwell said it had 367 COVID-19 patients in total, down 29% from the same period a week ago. The hospital system has reported a week-over-week drop at every Long Island hospital.

Three hospitals had fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients: Plainview Hospital with nine patients, Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead had six and Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson had one.

Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, two hospitals that were near hot spot areas such as Brentwood, Bay Shore and the Queens-Nassau border, have also seen large recent reductions in cases.

Southside has 16 cases, while Valley Stream has 10.

With David Reich-Hale