This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, Bart Jones and David Reich-Hale. It was written by Jones.

In something of a valedictory address after one of the hardest battles in New York's history, an upbeat Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Friday ended his daily coronavirus briefings by declaring New Yorkers had "done the impossible" in the last three months by going "from worst to first" in the fight to control the deadly virus.

He offered his message from the State Capitol in Albany, sitting at an executive desk and framed by the American and New York flags, as if delivering an address to the nation. In emotional terms, and seemingly relieved the state has brought the crisis under control in what was the nation's epicenter of the outbreak, he congratulated New Yorkers for all they have accomplished.

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all did together and as a community, we reopened the economy and we saved lives, because it was never a choice between one and the other” to decide how to respond to the virus, he said.

"We have done the impossible," Cuomo went on. "In the beginning this virus hit us hard … We had more cases per capita than any state in the country or other nation in the globe, but today we have done a full 180, from worst to first. We are controlling the virus better than any nation in the country and any nation on the globe.”

He touted the state's level of COVID-19 patients falling to 1,284, "the lowest number we have seen," and the weekly average of deaths also tallied as "the lowest weekly average of lives lost." He confirmed the state will continue to inch forward on its reopening plans, with New York City entering the Phase 2 that will bring back many more retail, food and office businesses in some measures.

But his love letter to New York was tempered by caution that the fight against the virus, its disease and complication is still being waged.

"COVID isn’t over … We still have much more to do," Cuomo said. "We have to watch out for a second wave, we have to watch out for possible infections coming now from other states" and continue to monitor new infections in the state's regions.

Ahead of New York City's expected transition to Phase 2 of its reopening on Monday, the three indicators used to monitor the extent of citywide coronavirus infection in the city continued to remain below established thresholds, according to slides at Mayor Bill de Blasio's daily news conference on Friday.

The indicators are the number of suspected hospital admissions and patients in critical care, as well as the percentage of city residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.

De Blasio has said that the city could reimpose some, all or even more restrictions, depending on these indicators.

Cuomo delivered his address as New York seemingly came to the end of the first and probably most difficult chapter of an epic battle against a virus that is believed to have originated in China and that has brought much of the world to its knees.

If New York State was a country, it would have the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, 386,556, behind only Brazil, Russia, and the United States as a whole, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It has lost 30,394 people to the virus, the fifth highest amount of any country and more than some of the hardest hit nations at the start of the crisis such as Spain and France.

And the most recent stages all happened as social unrest exploded when an African-American man named George Floyd died in Minneapolis, after police arrested him and one officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Thousands of protesters, many not observing social distancing guidelines, flooded the streets of New York City and communities throughout the state — making the challenge of controlling the virus even harder.

Northwell's COVID-19 patients down 90% from peak

Northwell Health on Friday said it had 321 COVID-19 patients at the 19 hospitals it owns and operates — down nearly 15% from the same period last week.

The New Hyde Park-based health system reported a drop in COVID-19 patients of more than 40% since the beginning of the month, and a drop of 90% since the peak of the coronavirus pandemic in April.

Northwell said it had no deaths from COVID-19, and 12 admissions, over the previous 24 hours.

Four Northwell hospitals on Long Island had fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients: Long Island Jewish-Valley Stream, Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, Plainview Hospital and Mather Hospital in Port Jefferson, which had one coronavirus patient.

Meanwhile, Catholic Health Services said it was down to 65 COVID-19 patients, compared to nearly 900 at the peak.

"It's been a nice, steady decline," said Dr. Patrick O'Shaughnessy, executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Catholic Health Services. "All our trends, including discharges, are going in the right direction."

Check back for updates on this developing story.