An estimated 22,000 municipal workers could be laid off in the fall due to a $1 billion budget shortfall in tax revenue, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Absent a bailout from Washington, D.C., borrowing authority from Albany or concessions from public-sector labor unions, de Blasio said: “We are running out of options here. That is the blunt truth.”

There are roughly 300,000 municipal workers.

By law, the city budget for the upcoming fiscal year needs to be enacted by June 30.

In April, de Blasio announced that he would cut $2.7 billion from city agencies to address a prior shortfall.

Northwell: Fewer COVID-19 patients

Northwell Health on Wednesday said it had 313 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals it owns and operates, down 13% from the same period a week ago.

Within the Northwell system, Long Island Jewish Medical Center has the most COVID-19 patients, with 58, followed by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset at 52, and Glen Cove Hospital at 39.

Northwell said it had nine admissions over the last 24 hours.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale

Check back for updates on this developing story.