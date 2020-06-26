Cuomo: New York discussing quarantine enforcement with airlines

This story was reported by Matthew Chayes, David Olson and John Valenti. It was written by Olson.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said New York continues to study enforcement of a quarantine travel advisory issued jointly with New Jersey and Connecticut, consulting with airlines on how to gather information to track visitors or people returning to the state.

But Cuomo acknowledged that, even though the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey administers the airports, “we have no legal jurisdictional border control,” saying that is a federal power.

Cuomo, speaking with news reporters during a telephonic news conference, said the state is “talking to the airlines right now about our abilities as a state” to approach passengers and to figure out “what is our legal authority and how cooperative” those airlines can be.

The travel advisory applies to states “with the highest infection rates and that can change from day to day, and we are doing that analysis right now,” Cuomo said.

The states that were meeting the criteria at the start of the advisory’s implementation were Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

Broadway theaters — closed since mid-March by the state due to the coronavirus pandemic — won't reopen earlier than this autumn, and even then with capacity restrictions, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday on CNN.

"The earliest you could talk about is this fall. And it really gets back to the data. If we continue to get healthier and healthier as we have been here in New York City, I’d love to see that date. But of course, you’d have to assume not full capacity to begin," de Blasio said.

He added: "We’re not gonna jump until we’re sure it’s safe."

The Broadway League, a trade group of producers and owners representing the 41 venues considered “Broadway” theaters, has twice moved its goal — first, to reopen mid-April, then June 7 — due to the pandemic.

New York City went into Phase 2 on Monday and is “on track” to move to Phase 3 on July 6, de Blasio said.

An estimated 50,000 workers will return to their jobs in Phase 3, which includes indoor dining at 50% capacity, tanning, tattooing and nail salons, he said.

About 200,000 returned in Phase 1 about three weeks ago, and between 100,000 and 300,000 workers returned Monday.

De Blasio reiterated his assertion that, without federal aid, the city would need to lay off "22,000 teachers, educators, firefighters, EMTs, health care workers — people who are the heroes in the fight against the coronavirus."

"There's just no money, no revenue," he said, adding: "So far Donald Trump hasn't said a word about trying to help American cities and states back on their feet.”

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that the state will make random checks on people to enforce a 14-day quarantine on travelers coming from states that are infection hot spots for the coronavirus.

The move is part of a joint travel advisory with New Jersey and Connecticut, asking travelers coming to the tristate area from states that are virus hot spots to self-isolate to avoid a resurgence of the virus.

New York had continued to make strides against the virus's spread this week, as hospitalizations related to COVID-19 fell below 1,000 across the state for the first time since the pandemic peaked in the state. Some 996 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday.

The infection level remained at 1.1% positives for the state, with 749 positives out of 67,642 tests completed Wednesday. Long Island registered 1% positives, and New York City had 1.2%.

Check back for updates on this developing story.